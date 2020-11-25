One Nebraska basketball player tested positive for COVID before Wednesday's game

One Husker men's basketball player has tested positive for COVID-19, Nebraska announced following Wednesday's season-opening win over McNeese State.

Nebraska did not identify the player, but The World-Herald confirmed it was freshman center Eduardo Andre. He was the only player not present at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday.

“We had one student athlete that did not participate today because of a positive test result from the Big Ten Conference’s testing protocol,” the statement read. “He is in isolation and following all local and Lancaster County health guidelines.

"We will also conduct all the necessary procedures included in the Big Ten Conference return to play protocols to ensure his health and safety before he returns to team activities. As consistent with all of our athletic programs, we report any positive test result to the University and it is included in its daily reports to the Lancaster County Health Department.”

The Big Ten protocol requires players sit out 21 days after a positive test, with the final days of the 21-day period used to re-acclimate athletes to physical activity.