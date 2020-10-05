Pittsburgh transfer Trey McGowens gets waiver to play for Huskers this season

LINCOLN - Nebraska basketball got good news on Monday when Husker guard Trey McGowens, a transfer from Pittsburgh, was granted an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA according to a source with knowledge of the NCAA’s decision.

McGowens becomes an immediate and likely candidate to start in NU's backcourt, as he was a two-year starter for the Panthers. In 66 games for Pitt, McGowens averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Last season, McGowens averaged nearly two steals per game, as well.

His waiver - granted during the coronavirus pandemic - could give two season veterans for starting guards if Western Illinois guard Kobe Webster - a three-year starter - is a starter, as well.

In April, when McGowens picked NU, he said Nebraska wants him, Webster and 6-foot-8 sophomore Dalano Banton on the court at the same time.

“They space it out so much that anybody will be able to do whatever they’re able to do,” McGowens said of NU coach Fred Hoiberg's system. “The offense, the spacing, it creates so that I feel like I’ll be able to get to the basket and do whatever I want, open up plays for teammates.”

Nebraska is overhauling its backcourt for the third straight season.