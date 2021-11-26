Playing through Derrick Walker can make all the difference for Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Derrick Walker is Nebraska’s in-house mentor, its rebound warrior. Over the last three games, he’s also its most efficient offensive outlet.
Walker has averaged 11.7 points per game on 19-of-20 shooting (95%!) during the Huskers’ 3-game winning streak. And while Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg can’t expect Walker to maintain that efficiency against South Dakota on Saturday, he believes that, “good things happen when we play through Derrick."
“He’s a good decision maker at the elbow,” Hoiberg said Friday. “His finishing has been at an elite level, especially the last couple of games. We’ve got to continue to look for Derrick, and when our shots aren’t falling, find a way to make sure he’s involved.”
Playing through Walker often means playing through Alonzo Verge, who assisted on five of Walker’s seven field goals Tuesday and said that he and Walker established fast pick-and-roll chemistry when Verge arrived on campus during the summer. Verge doesn’t know why he and Walker clicked so quickly; he only remembers that Walker caught every pass he threw, which Verge considers an acquired skill.
“A lot of people — like when I'm not looking or (the pass) is kind of hard — they don't catch it,” Verge said. “(Walker) catches all my passes, and some of them aren’t perfect.”
Verge tries to thread as many passes to Walker as possible, though, and not just because the big man has soft hands. Verge sees Walker pushing opposing bigs away from rebounds so the Huskers can secure them. Verge knows those box-outs don’t make the Huskers’ highlight reels. So when he sees a passing window to Walker, he tries to squeeze the ball through. He considers those passes as Walker’s reward for fighting elbows under the basket.
“We know how much he bangs down there,” Verge said after the Huskers’ win against Southern last Sunday. “He does all the little things for us. So when there's games like this that he has mismatches and things like that, we try to feed him as much as possible.”
Notes
» Two of Lat Mayen’s four highest career assist totals have come in his last three games. Mayen recorded two assists on Tuesday against Tennessee State and two more last week against Idaho State (he threw a few more passes that led to free throws, too).
That’s because, according to Hoiberg, Mayen is reading the game with more patience. More jump stops and fewer dribbles have turned Mayen into a playmaking weapon the last few games.
“He’s really been under control,” Hoiberg said. “I think that’s the biggest thing with Lat. When he takes that extra dribble sometimes, that’s where he might get himself into trouble. When he comes to a jump stop and makes the right play, generally it creates a good look.”
» South Dakota ranks second nationally in free throw rate (62%). The Coyotes have shot 25-plus free throws in four of their five games and shot 47 in a win over Tennessee State (The Coyotes beat the TSU by 17 while NU beat it by six, for what that’s worth).
The key to stopping USD from continuing that trend? Prevent penetration.
“They really drive the ball,” Hoiberg said. “They make a conscious effort to get into the paint as much as possible. It’s gonna be important to make sure we guard the bounce.”