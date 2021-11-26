Playing through Derrick Walker can make all the difference for Nebraska basketball

LINCOLN — Derrick Walker is Nebraska’s in-house mentor, its rebound warrior. Over the last three games, he’s also its most efficient offensive outlet.

Walker has averaged 11.7 points per game on 19-of-20 shooting (95%!) during the Huskers’ 3-game winning streak. And while Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg can’t expect Walker to maintain that efficiency against South Dakota on Saturday, he believes that, “good things happen when we play through Derrick."

“He’s a good decision maker at the elbow,” Hoiberg said Friday. “His finishing has been at an elite level, especially the last couple of games. We’ve got to continue to look for Derrick, and when our shots aren’t falling, find a way to make sure he’s involved.”

Playing through Walker often means playing through Alonzo Verge, who assisted on five of Walker’s seven field goals Tuesday and said that he and Walker established fast pick-and-roll chemistry when Verge arrived on campus during the summer. Verge doesn’t know why he and Walker clicked so quickly; he only remembers that Walker caught every pass he threw, which Verge considers an acquired skill.

“A lot of people — like when I'm not looking or (the pass) is kind of hard — they don't catch it,” Verge said. “(Walker) catches all my passes, and some of them aren’t perfect.”