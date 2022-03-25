 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Ramel Lloyd affirms commitment to Nebraska

Ramel Lloyd Jr. affirmed his commitment to Nebraska men's basketball on Friday afternoon. The four-star guard from the Sierra Canyon School in Southern California announced his decision on Twitter.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation around my commitment due to recent coaching changes, but I am still 110% committed to Coach Hoiberg and UNL,” Lloyd tweeted.

Lloyd’s announcement came 24 hours after Blaise Keita, the top junior college player in the country, confirmed his commitment to Nebraska. The Huskers managed to retain all four members of their 2022 recruiting class — Lloyd, Keita, Jamarques Lawrence and Denim Dawson — despite parting ways with assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih last week.

The Huskers did lose Eduardo Andre and Keon Edwards this week, though. Andre and Edwards joined Trevor Lakes in the transfer portal.

But Lloyd, Keita, Lawrence and Dawson hope to atone for those losses. The Huskers have 13 scholarship players on roster for next season, pending decisions from Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker about returning next season.

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

