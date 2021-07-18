Ramel Lloyd, another top-100 recruit, commits to Husker basketball

Last year, he was at Sierra Canyon, a “school of the stars” north of Los Angeles that includes Kylie and Kendall Jenner among its alums. Bronny James — son of LeBron and a 2023 prospect — attends there, as does Amari Bailey, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class committed to UCLA. Lloyd averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season.

Lloyd said he likes to pattern his game after larger guards in the NBA such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I like to get in the midrange — and a lot of 3s — I like to get to my spot and elevate over smaller guards,” he said. “Obviously get to the paint, but I’m at best when I’m in space, on the break.”

Lloyd is one of the highest-rated high school commits in school history — five-star freshman Bryce McGowens is No. 1 — and continues a run of top-flight recruits willing to play at Nebraska for Hoiberg, who posted 7-25 and 7-20 seasons to start his NU tenure. Last season, which included a monthlong pause because of COVID-19, was full of extenuating circumstances, and Nebraska expects to greatly improve this winter.