Ramel Lloyd, another top-100 recruit, commits to Husker basketball

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball landed its point guard of the future Sunday, and he’s yet another top-100 recruit reeled in by coach Fred Hoiberg and lead assistant Matt Abdelmassih.
Ramel Lloyd, a 6-foot-6 200-pounder who played at star-studded Sierra Canyon (California) High School last season, committed to the Huskers over a big-ticket list that included Oregon, Oklahoma and Arkansas. He’s the No. 91 recruit in the nation according to 247 Sports Composite — No. 79 according to ESPN — and the 11th four/five-star NU has landed since Hoiberg and Abdelmassih arrived.
“It was the right fit for me,” Lloyd said. “I felt at home with those guys down there. It’s a Big Ten school — great facilities — and it’s a great place for me to grow as a player and a person.
Lloyd, long on the national radar as a point guard, has seen nearly every inch of America playing basketball, and wanted a spot, in college, where he could grow roots. At his official visit in June, Lloyd found that at NU.
“It’s a family environment,” he said. “I’ve always been going across the country — a lot in California — and I just knew, when I was there, that those guys were going to take care of me. Everything was good, I trusted the coaching staff, and they have big hopes and plans for me. They want me to be a big playmaker.”
Last year, he was at Sierra Canyon, a “school of the stars” north of Los Angeles that includes Kylie and Kendall Jenner among its alums. Bronny James — son of LeBron and a 2023 prospect — attends there, as does Amari Bailey, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class committed to UCLA. Lloyd averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists last season.
Lloyd said he likes to pattern his game after larger guards in the NBA such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“I like to get in the midrange — and a lot of 3s — I like to get to my spot and elevate over smaller guards,” he said. “Obviously get to the paint, but I’m at best when I’m in space, on the break.”
Lloyd is one of the highest-rated high school commits in school history — five-star freshman Bryce McGowens is No. 1 — and continues a run of top-flight recruits willing to play at Nebraska for Hoiberg, who posted 7-25 and 7-20 seasons to start his NU tenure. Last season, which included a monthlong pause because of COVID-19, was full of extenuating circumstances, and Nebraska expects to greatly improve this winter.
One of two commits in the 2022 class — junior college center Blaise Keita is the other — Lloyd said he will go to work immediately on getting Nebraska’s other top 2022 targets, Chance Westry and Grand Island’s Isaac Troudt, to join the class. Westry and Traudt are among the top 60 players in the nation for 2022.
“I want those guys here,” Lloyd said.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH