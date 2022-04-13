Recruiting: Antonio Reeves could bring ambitious 3-point shooting to Nebraska

Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves is looking for change. During his weekend visit to Nebraska, he found it.

“The facilities (at Nebraska) are totally different than the ones (at Illinois State),” Reeves said. “Higher conference, Big Ten, it’s crazy. I definitely liked seeing certain things I had never seen before.”

Count NU’s spring game among them. Nearly 54,000 crowded Memorial Stadium to watch the Huskers’ annual football scrimmage, and the starters never tackled each other. Besides a previous visit to Wisconsin, Reeves had never experienced such a spirited football environment.

“It’s actually crazy that that happened,” Reeves said. “It’s just a practice game.”

Pinnacle Bank Arena will rock the same way if Fred Hoiberg can turn the Huskers into a winner. And Reeves, who averaged 20.1 points per game last season, thinks he’s a snug fit in Hoiberg’s offense. He said the Huskers play faster than Illinois State, and “I really love to get out and run.”

He also loves to shoot 3s — Reeves shot 39% from 3-point range on 5.9 attempts per game last season — and attack the basket. He shot 60.6% at the rim last year. Reeves thinks Hoiberg can help him do both on a bigger stage.

While touring NU’s facilities last weekend, Reeves was struck by one more difference between NU and Illinois State. The Huskers’ home court boasts over 15,000 seats. Illinois State boasts 10,000.

“It’s like three or four levels in the arena,” Reeves said. “I was surprised by that.”

Reeves said he’s still planning other visits and hopes to decide where he’ll play next year within the next three or four weeks.

Reeves report

If you like ambitious shooters, Reeves’ highlight reel is a fun watch. The 6-foot-6 guard fires 3-pointers from all over the court after step-back moves and dribble sequences. The release is quick, and the shots went in last season.

Before then, not as much. Reeves shot 40.6% from the field and 31% from 3 in his first two seasons at Illinois State. The Huskers need Reeves’ shooting improvement to stick.

They also need him to improve his decision making.

Reeves averaged 2.3 turnovers compared to 1.8 assists last season, and hasn’t finished a college season with more assists than turnovers.

Still, 6-6 guards who can score 20 per game are hard to find. The Huskers need scoring juice.

Reeves can provide that, and this coaching staff believes in their ability to coach players into better decisions.

Remember: Alonzo, who maddened fans with his shot-pass palette last season, recorded 50 assists compared to 23 turnovers over his final eight games.

One more portal need

If Reeves chooses Nebraska, the Huskers will have 14 scholarship players, which means they anticipate either Trey McGowens or Lat Mayen won’t return. If neither comes back, the Huskers could use the extra scholarship on a shooter.

Besides C.J. Wilcher and Sam Griesel, no current Husker — excluding Mayen and McGowens — shot better than 33% from 3 in college. Only two others — Wilhelm Breidenbach and Keisei Tominaga — have attempted two or more 3-pointers per game.

Maybe incoming freshmen Ramel Lloyd and Jamarques Lawrence can help fill that need, but it wouldn’t hurt to add a proven college shooter.

A few names to consider:

Baylor Scheierman, South Dakota State: Scheierman entered the NBA draft last month while maintaining his college eligibility. If he returns to college, it might behoove the 6-6 forward to play against better competition. And it might behoove the Huskers that Scheierman grew up in Aurora.

Scheierman averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds last season on 50.8% shooting, including 46.9% from 3. He’ll have tons of interest, but the Huskers should at least be able to get the Nebraska kid on the phone.

Parker Stewart, Indiana: The Huskers recruited Stewart out of high school and during his two stints in the transfer portal. Now the sharp-shooting wing is available again. And he shot a career-best 39.3% from 3 last season.

The catch: Stewart hasn’t provided much besides shooting during his high-major stints. He shot below 40% from 2-point range at Pittsburgh and Indiana, and he never averaged a full block or steal.

Still, he’s a proven shooter with good size (6-5), and the Huskers know him well. Could be a fit.

K.J. Williams, Murray State: Williams also entered the NBA draft after tallying 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Racers. He won Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year for his efforts, and he shoots 35.5% from 3 for his career.

He peaked two seasons ago at 41.3%. And at 6-10, Williams could space the floor at power forward or center.

He’s not a great defender, and he would have to accept a significant role reduction to play at NU. But the Huskers could use a stretch big. And Williams could use Hoiberg's NBA connections if he withdraws from the draft and enters the portal.

