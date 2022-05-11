 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Recruiting: Nebraska among top choices for two four-star prospects

It’s been a big week for Nebraska recruiting news.

Four-star prospect Trey Green, a 5-foot-10 guard from North Carolina, announced that the Huskers were in his top seven last Friday.

Four-star recruit Gus Yalden, a 6-foot-9 forward who lived in Kearney until fifth grade, put NU in his top four. He will announce his decision Tuesday on Instagram. He’s choosing between the Huskers, Wisconsin, Rutgers and the College of Charleston.

And four-star guard Parker Friedrechsen, who has tons of family in Nebraska, decommitted from Oklahoma State on Wednesday. Friedrichsen visited Lincoln twice last fall.

NU, still looking for its first 2023 commit, has maintained recruiting momentum despite winning just 10 games last season and shuffling its staff. Will commitments follow?

jwatkins@owh.com, 402-444-1201, https://twitter.com/JimmyWatkins95

