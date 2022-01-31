Rematch with Michigan gives Huskers a chance to prove they've changed

Hoiberg said NU planned for Verge to dress against Rutgers until the news broke. They discussed excusing Verge from the game, but Hoiberg said Verge wanted to support his teammates.

Walker appreciated Verge’s decision.

“When people go through stuff off the court, you can only ask them to do their best,” Walker said. “During the game, you would look and see him smiling. For him to go through those emotions and still be there with us, I commend him for that. It takes a strong person to do that.”

» Walker joked Monday that he could stay out of foul trouble if he were two inches taller.

But at 6-foot-9, Walker has committed at least three fouls in four straight games. He’s fouled out twice during that span, and Michigan won’t make his life any easier with Dickinson (7-1) and Diabate (6-11).

Walker has seen bigger though. Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-4) is the tallest player in college basketball. And Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (285 pounds) weighs more than every Big Ten player besides Edey.

What has defending those behemoths taught Walker?