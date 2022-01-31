Rematch with Michigan gives Huskers a chance to prove they've changed

LINCOLN — The rerun hurt Fred Hoiberg’s eyes.
When watching the film from Nebraska’s 102-67 loss to Michigan, Hoiberg again confronted his least favorite mistakes. The Huskers lagged behind in transition. They were slow closing out on shooters. They had, as Hoiberg said that night, “quit competing.”
As NU prepares to play the Wolverines again Tuesday at 8 p.m., those lowlights serve as the blueprint for what not to do. Michigan is still the same rangy team capable of burying the Huskers under transition baskets. It’s on the Huskers to prove they’ve changed.
“We’ve got to take care of the basketball,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve gotta do a great job getting back and reacting (to) turnovers. We can't go in there and challenge at the rim against (Moussa) Diabate and against (Hunter) Dickinson — they’re too long in there, and that's what fuels their break.”
Hoiberg believes the Huskers are better prepared for the Wolverines this time. Nebraska is no longer dealing with the viral infection that infected most of its roster when it played Michigan in December. Trey McGowens has also returned and injected his tenacious energy into NU’s defense.
“He’s not gonna let (his man) get in the paint,” Derrick Walker said of McGowens. “... You know he’s going to go 100 miles per hour every time.”
Hoiberg sees McGowens’ attitude spreading across the roster. The effort he saw during Saturday’s 63-61 loss to Rutgers is proof. Six players grabbed at least three rebounds, and NU held Rutgers to 38.3% shooting.
The Huskers’ biggest weakness now is finishing games. During their eight-game losing streak, four losses have been decided by single digits and two more were within seven points with seven minutes to play.
But each time NU has wasted its early effort with late-game mistakes. Hoiberg said the Huskers played their best defense of the season Saturday. It didn’t matter because they couldn’t score.
"You have to play a complete 40-minute game on both ends of the floor,” Hoiberg said. “It's like my golf game. Some days I drive a ball and I don't putt it well. It’s never both. I can never drive and putt.”
Notes
» Alonzo Verge returned to practice Monday and will be in uniform against Michigan after sitting out Saturday’s game due to a death in his family.
Hoiberg said NU planned for Verge to dress against Rutgers until the news broke. They discussed excusing Verge from the game, but Hoiberg said Verge wanted to support his teammates.
Walker appreciated Verge’s decision.
“When people go through stuff off the court, you can only ask them to do their best,” Walker said. “During the game, you would look and see him smiling. For him to go through those emotions and still be there with us, I commend him for that. It takes a strong person to do that.”
» Walker joked Monday that he could stay out of foul trouble if he were two inches taller.
But at 6-foot-9, Walker has committed at least three fouls in four straight games. He’s fouled out twice during that span, and Michigan won’t make his life any easier with Dickinson (7-1) and Diabate (6-11).
Walker has seen bigger though. Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-4) is the tallest player in college basketball. And Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (285 pounds) weighs more than every Big Ten player besides Edey.
What has defending those behemoths taught Walker?
“I’ve found throughout those games I would pickup two stupid fouls,” Walker said. “I realized that I have to be more (mentally tough) and physical, especially when we’re playing big dudes like that. I’ve just gotta be smart.”
» The Wolverines are shooting 44.1% from 3 in their last four games, which includes a 3-for-19 performance Saturday against Michigan State.
That makes Nebraska’s decisions on defense more complicated. Guarding Dickinson, who scores 17 points per game, with one defender is a “huge ask” for Nebraska’s big men, Hoiberg said. But Dickinson is also a “really good passer” who has tallied career-high assist totals in two of his last four games.
That leaves Nebraska with a muddy middle option: Do both. Sometimes the Huskers will double-team Dickinson. Sometimes they won’t. And in the process, they hope to make him think harder about his decisions and make shooters feel their presence.
“You just have to do a good job of trying to mix coverages,” Hoiberg said. "Get in there and show a crowd, then make sure we have good urgency on our closeouts, which the first time around was not was not acceptable with how we did that.”