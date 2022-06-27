Report: Nebraska men's basketball draws St. John's in Gavitt Games

LINCOLN - The Nebraska men's basketball team will travel to St. John’s as part of this season's Gavitt Games, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Huskers last played the Red Storm in 2017, when they lost 79-56. Former NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih and current director of basketball operations Luca Virgilio were on St. John’s staff then. Red Storm coach Chris Mullin resigned two seasons later. Current coach Mike Anderson is 50-41 in the three seasons since. The game will represent a homecoming of sorts for three Husker guards, CJ Wilcher, Jamarque Lawrence and Quaran McPherson, all of whom played in the New York City/New Jersey area.

The Gavitt Games is an annual scheduling agreement that matches Big Ten and Big East teams based on the previous year’s record. Big East home games are televised on FS1. Big Ten home games are shown on Big Ten Network.

Nebraska has now announced six non-conference games for the 2022-2023 season: St. John’s in the Gavitt Games; Boston College; the ESPN Events Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend; and a Dec. 17 game in Kansas City's Sprint Center against Kansas State. NU will also play its annual rivalry game against Creighton in Omaha.

