Reports: Dalano Banton receives G League Combine invite
LINCOLN - Nebraska guard Dalano Banton, who declared himself eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft, did not receive a invite to the NBA's Draft Combine. He did, according to multiple reports, receive an invite late this week to the G League Elite Camp, which starts on Saturday. 

The camp, held in Chicago, announced a list of 40 players last week who'd get to participate in the event. Banton wasn't among the names, but he is now. 

The best performers in the G League Elite Camp can receive call-ups to the NBA Draft Combine, which starts June 21. 

The G League is the developmental program for the NBA. Banton appeared on NBA Draft radar early last season - especially after a triple-double against Doane - but such buzz tailed off as Banton lost his starting job and his playing time went down late in the season. The 6-foot-9 point guard still averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the season. 

Banton has until July 7 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and still retain his college eligibility. 

