Reports: Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu could miss Nebraska game

LINCOLN — Ayo Dosunmu, the Illinois guard who delivered his team from the jaws of a massive upset at Nebraska, suffered a broken nose Tuesday night and may miss several games, according to multiple national reports.
Dosunmu, who scored 31 points in the No. 5 Illini's 77-72 win over NU two weeks ago, played the rest of the game Tuesday at Michigan State. Spartan forward Mady Sissoko was ejected from the game with a flagrant 2 foul after smacking Dosunmu in the face.
The point spread on Thursday night's game opened with Illinois as a 16-point favorite. On most books, the line has dropped to 13 points.
The game is set for a 6 p.m. tip Thursday night.
Sissoko hit Kofi Cockburn on the head earlier in the game and refs reviewed and did not call flagrant.
