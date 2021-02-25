 Skip to main content
Reports: Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu could miss Nebraska game
Reports: Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu could miss Nebraska game

Ayo Dosunmu may miss Thursday night's Nebraska game due to a broken nose.

LINCOLN — Ayo Dosunmu, the Illinois guard who delivered his team from the jaws of a massive upset at Nebraska, suffered a broken nose Tuesday night and may miss several games, according to multiple national reports. 

Dosunmu, who scored 31 points in the No. 5 Illini's 77-72 win over NU two weeks ago, played the rest of the game Tuesday at Michigan State. Spartan forward Mady Sissoko was ejected from the game with a flagrant 2 foul after smacking Dosunmu in the face. 

The point spread on Thursday night's game opened with Illinois as a 16-point favorite. On most books, the line has dropped to 13 points.  

The game is set for a 6 p.m. tip Thursday night.

