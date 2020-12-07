Rest and recuperation are at top of Nebraska basketball's to-do list

LINCOLN — For a brief moment Friday, it appeared Nebraska had the option of increasing its already burdensome load of a schedule.
The Huskers lost a game on their schedule when Florida A&M canceled Sunday’s contest because of COVID positive tests in its program. No. 21 Oregon was in Omaha, however, looking for an additional game Sunday.
But Nebraska didn’t seriously consider the game. The Huskers, in theory, could add another game in the 10-day gap between the Dec. 11 Creighton game and the start of league play Dec. 21. Or they could stand pat with 26 regular-season games.
As it stands, the final 22 will all be against power-conference teams: Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge; at No. 9 Creighton on Friday; and then the Big Ten, a league so nasty that basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy doesn’t give the Huskers a better than 50% chance of winning any single game. The KenPom site says Nebraska wins five more games the rest of the way.
That’s how tough the road is about to get. So 3-1 Nebraska choosing to focus on improving itself makes sense.
“This week will be about us and cleaning up what we need to clean up on the floor, and obviously taking care of our bodies,” guard Kobe Webster said.
The to-do list for Nebraska may start with rest and recuperation. NU played four games in seven days and generally used an eight-man rotation throughout. Seven Huskers are averaging at least 20 minutes. The eighth, Yvan Ouedraogo, is averaging 18.8. The primary players account for 778 of the Huskers’ 800 minutes in 2020.
The grind was evident in NU’s 76-69 win over South Dakota. The Huskers started slow and grew impatient with the offensive game plan, drawing four first-half charges. Then, after building a 18-point lead late in the second half, their defense slumped enough to allow for the final margin.
“Mentally, I thought we were a little fried,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said afterward.
NU’s rotation isn’t likely to grow this week. Derrick Walker is suspended until mid-January by the NCAA. Eduardo Andre, who tested positive for COVID-19 just before the season began, may be back in time for Big Ten play, but the league’s 21-day sit-out policy puts him on track for Dec. 16.
In Walker and Andre’s absence, junior Lat Mayen — perhaps the team’s best 3-point shooter — has taken on more of the post duties. Mayen is tied for the team lead in rebounds (6.8).
“We’ll get some more wrinkles to free Lat up,” Hoiberg said.
More items for Nebraska to chew on:
Perimeter and free-throw shooting.
Nebraska is hitting 28.9% from 3-point range and 67.9% from the line. NU ranks 14th and 12th in the Big Ten in those respective categories. The charity stripe work is actually ahead of the Huskers’ pace from last season and should rise as guard Teddy Allen, who made more than 80% of his free throws at Western Nebraska Community College, improves on his current 60% rate (18 for 30). Allen’s game lends toward drawing fouls and making free throws.
The 3-point shooting issue may be a little thornier. Mayen is hitting 38.5% and Trey McGowens is making 35.7%. Four Huskers, including Thor Thorbjarnarson, are below 27%. On his radio show, Hoiberg anticipated Thorbjarnarson’s numbers would vastly improve.
“He’s too good of a shooter for his percentages to stay where they are,” Hoiberg said on Husker Sports Nightly.
Keeping foes off the offensive boards.
Walker and Andre’s return will help, but until NU gets both back, it’ll be constant work, especially against some of the bigger conference teams, to limit opponent second-chance points.
Nebraska is allowing 13.5 offensive rebounds per game. NU is also last in the Big Ten in rebounding margin. After multiple games, Hoiberg has talked about Husker players needing to get “first contact” on opponent missed shots.
“There was one stretch where we gave up three offensive rebounds in a row,” Hoiberg said after the South Dakota game. “We had three great defensive possessions, and then you didn’t finish it off by getting the rebound, securing the rebound where we can get out and run.”
Staying slightly more patient with their offensive movement in half-court situations.
NU’s overall defense — 48 steals in four games — has been good, and when Nebraska is able to get into transition offense, it’s pretty to watch. The 6-9 Dalano Banton — whom Webster said can cover the court in about “four steps” — orchestrates well, Allen has a nose for the basket and reserve Shamiel Stevenson knows how to finish on the break.
Half-court offense requires a closer attention to the game plan. Hoiberg has devised a system that gets open looks — especially from 3 — if players keep moving and making “simple plays.” A jump stop in the lane, for example, when a defense closes off an angle.
It’s part of Nebraska — more cohesive and better on defense than last season — holding up against one of the nation’s toughest schedules moving forward.
“The complete 40-minute game — we’re going to have to have those if we’re going to have a chance to compete in our league this season.”
