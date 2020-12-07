Rest and recuperation are at top of Nebraska basketball's to-do list

LINCOLN — For a brief moment Friday, it appeared Nebraska had the option of increasing its already burdensome load of a schedule.

The Huskers lost a game on their schedule when Florida A&M canceled Sunday’s contest because of COVID positive tests in its program. No. 21 Oregon was in Omaha, however, looking for an additional game Sunday.

But Nebraska didn’t seriously consider the game. The Huskers, in theory, could add another game in the 10-day gap between the Dec. 11 Creighton game and the start of league play Dec. 21. Or they could stand pat with 26 regular-season games.

As it stands, the final 22 will all be against power-conference teams: Georgia Tech on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge; at No. 9 Creighton on Friday; and then the Big Ten, a league so nasty that basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy doesn’t give the Huskers a better than 50% chance of winning any single game. The KenPom site says Nebraska wins five more games the rest of the way.

That’s how tough the road is about to get. So 3-1 Nebraska choosing to focus on improving itself makes sense.

“This week will be about us and cleaning up what we need to clean up on the floor, and obviously taking care of our bodies,” guard Kobe Webster said.