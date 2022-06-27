Sam Griesel rehabs hip, tutors Nebraska guards to talk - even about pizza

LINCOLN — Nebraska guard Sam Griesel feels no pain in his surgically repaired hip.

Griesel, who had surgery March 31, is progressing through rehab faster than expected.

“Way ahead of schedule,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. But Griesel can’t play yet.

Instead, Griesel wakes up each morning and performs a repetitive three-hour workout.

Weights, form shooting, stationary ballhandling drills. Pool workouts some days, bike workouts others. Griesel calls these the “dog days” of his recovery, and they are dragging by.

“I'm not a patient person at all,” Griesel said. "So (I’m) just growing in that aspect and not trying to do too much. At this point, if I do too much, it's gonna set me back.”

Griesel’s hip has been bothering him since his junior season at North Dakota State. During games, he didn’t feel it — too much adrenaline. But afterward, he hurt.

Griesel remembers moments when he struggled to stand after sitting through a postgame speech. He couldn’t move his leg.

“It was mentally draining, too,” he said. “I remember feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, this hurts so bad. I can’t even move.’”

Griesel chose surgery this spring with the future in mind. He powered through the pain last season, but he worried about his longevity if he left the hip untreated. He plans to play pro ball, and “it was better (to have surgery) now than to play on it for five more years, and then I can't play again.”

That logic put Griesel in “new territory,” though.

Before surgery, the Lincoln East grad said he had never been sidelined longer than six or seven weeks due to injury. He already missed 12 weeks (and counting) this summer. He’s using that down time to help tutor Nebraska’s up-and-coming ballhandlers.

Griesel said Quaran McPherson, Ramel Lloyd and Cale Jacobsen are handling most point guard duties during his absence. And Hoiberg said Griesel stops each player between reps to offer pointers — Griesel’s had plenty of time to watch film.

Griesel’s advice is twofold: First, “Don’t make it complicated,” he said. Second, talk during practice. About anything, really.

During Griesel’s freshman season at NDSU, he had an older teammate who would yell “pizza” during practices.

“Sometimes I’ll just say random words so it gets energy (going),” Griesel said. “I tell them, say anything. Anything helps. Even if you’re saying ‘pizza,’ I know where you are. Talk always helps.”

Hoiberg sees Griesel’s advice taking hold.

Lloyd and fellow true freshman Jamarques Lawrence are getting louder everyday. And generally, Hoiberg has seen fewer reasons to interrupt practice. Players are correcting issues he normally would. Nebraska doesn’t run a play until every offensive player echoes the call. The Huskers bemoaned their play-call communication after multiple losses last season.

“Those little things, I think, make a big difference,” Hoiberg said. “The little things are gonna get us over the hump.”

Nebraska will need Griesel to get there, and the Huskers are confident he will be ready. Hoiberg hopes Griesel can increase his on-court workload by mid-July, and Griesel “shouldn’t have any limitations” during the season.

Until then, Griesel is using his time off to build chemistry.

The Huskers volunteered at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach last week. They watched the NBA Draft together. And they’re organizing intra-squad pick-up games on the weekends. Griesel can’t play yet, but he can attend.

And in doing so, he thinks he can prepare his teammates to play next to him.

“I'm focusing on getting to know the guys off the court and building that relationship,” he said. "Hopefully that'll carry over in a month or two when I'm back on the floor.”

Breidenbach at 80%

Hoiberg says forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who went down with a season-ending knee injury last season, is “doing everything but contact” during summer workouts. Not quite at full speed, but about 80%.

The hope is that Breidenbach will be cleared for contact in three weeks. Until then, the Huskers are easing him back slowly.

But Hoiberg is optimistic about Breidenbach’s recovery.

“He is making great progress,” Hoiberg said. "His jump test numbers are exactly where they were preinjury. We feel really good about where Wilhelm is.”

Tominaga to play for Japan

Keisei Tominaga will play for the Japanese national team this month in FIBA World Cup qualifying.

Tominaga appeared on Japan’s 3x3 Olympic team last summer, and Hoiberg said Tominaga’s latest opportunity will be “huge for his future (on Japan’s national team).”

Tominaga will play his first qualifying game against China at 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The Huskers expect him to return to Lincoln in late July.

Charlotte good fit for Bryce

Hoiberg called Bryce McGowens last Wednesday to deliver some predraft advice.

“There’s so many things that can happen on draft night that are out of your control,” Hoiberg said. “The important thing is, in a couple of weeks ... you’re going to be a professional basketball player.”

McGowens was drafted 40th overall by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Perhaps not as high as he wanted, but Hoiberg says that’s not important.

The important part is that the Hornets “genuinely liked him,” Hoiberg said. They wouldn’t have traded up for the pick if they didn’t. And Hoiberg thinks new Hornets coach Steve Clifford will be good for McGowens.

Hoiberg said he’s kept in touch with Clifford since coming to Nebraska. He likes the way Clifford empowers players on offense. And he thinks the NBA Summer League presents an important opportunity for McGowens.

“Bryce has a chance to put a really good first impression out there,” Hoiberg said. “I think the world of Steve and how he plays. ... So I’m excited for Bryce, and hopefully, he’s (in Charlotte) for a long time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.