Sam Griesel saw Nebraska players as superheroes growing up. Now he's in their position

LINCOLN — Sam Griesel got to spend his 22nd birthday at home.

The Lincoln East grad missed plenty of celebrations during his four seasons at North Dakota State. But on March 22, thanks to a light spring semester class schedule, Griesel toasted with friends and family.

Better get used to it, because he’ll be in town full time beginning this summer.

Griesel announced March 20 that he will play at Nebraska next season, his fifth as a college player. One month ago, the 6-foot-6, 215-pounder planned to play overseas at the end of this season. He had an agent in mind and offers from European teams.

Then coach Fred Hoiberg called and asked if Griesel wanted to play for his hometown Huskers.

“I decided to bet on myself,” Griesel. “We’ll see what I’m made of, I guess.”

The Summit League has already seen what Griesel can do on the court.

In this past season at NDSU, Griesel posted career highs in points (14.4 per game), rebounds (6.6 per game), assists (3.4 assists per game) field-goal percentage (48.2%) and 3-point percentage (37.9%). He closed the season on a hot stretch during which he averaged 20 points, 4.4 assists and seven rebounds on 54.8% shooting (55% from 3).

Those numbers enticed Hoiberg, who told Griesel during private film sessions that NU sees Griesel as a point guard. Griesel played forward his first two seasons with the Bison but always viewed himself as primary ball-handler.

Nebraska didn’t see the vision at first.

Griesel said he talked to former Husker coach Tim Miles at a Nike Elite camp once but never heard from NU again. The silence stung Griesel, who inherited Nebraska fandom from his grandparents.

Barry and Irene Moore lived in Lincoln all their lives. Barry guided tours of Memorial Stadium until he turned 70. He kept time during basketball games when Jerry Busch, Hoiberg’s grandfather, was coach. And he and Irene were big fans of their grandson.

Griesel said the Moores always found a way to watch his games, whether they were at a hospital or a nursing home.

“I think it's a beautiful thing,” Griesel said. “It's a full circle type of moment. I wish they could be here with me, you know physically because I know they would be absolutely enamored (with my decision).”

So would Griesel’s younger self.

The newest Husker still considers guard Toney McCray his favorite Husker because McCray offered Griesel dap at a basketball camp — “I thought it was the coolest thing,” Griesel said. “I felt like we were best friends.” And he remains big fans of Lance Jeter, Cookie Miller — “best name, for sure” — and the late Dylan Talley.

“I thought they were superheroes, man,” Griesel said. “It's pretty surreal and crazy to think that I'm gonna be in their position.”

Believe it. Four years after he admittedly lacked a “Big Ten body,” Griesel is Big Ten bound.

He added 20 pounds to his frame in Fargo, and he’ll add another five to 10 this summer to prepare for the league's “pounding style.”

But with that pounding comes a great opportunity. Great exposure. Great connections, if he thrives under Hoiberg.

Last month, Griesel was preparing to play pro ball overseas. But since Hoiberg called, he’s been wondering if he can play his way onto NBA radars.

Time will tell. But first, the birthday boy needs his cake. Griesel said he prefers cookie cake and tolerates vanilla. No chocolate.

“And I’m probably gonna get some Eileen’s Cookies,” Griesel said. “Being in Fargo this whole time, I’ve missed that.”

