Sam Hoiberg will walk on at Nebraska
BASKETBALL

Sam Hoiberg will walk on at Nebraska

Sam Hoiberg

At least one of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg's sons will play for the Huskers. Sam Hoiberg announced he was going to continue his basketball career at NU as a walk-on. 

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — At least one of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg's sons will play for him at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sam Hoiberg, a 6-foot guard who just finished his senior season at Lincoln Pius X, announced Thursday he was going to continue his basketball career at NU as a walk-on. Sam averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Thunderbolts, who advanced to the first round of the Class A state tournament. Sam's twin brother, Charlie, also played on the Pius team and averaged 10.6 points.

Sam Hoiberg becomes the third walk-on on NU's team, joining Jace Piatkowski and Chris McGraw. Sam's older brother, Jack - who recently completed his career at Michigan State - is looking for a new destination, having entered the transfer portal.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

