Sam Hoiberg will walk on at Nebraska

LINCOLN — At least one of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg's sons will play for him at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Sam Hoiberg, a 6-foot guard who just finished his senior season at Lincoln Pius X, announced Thursday he was going to continue his basketball career at NU as a walk-on. Sam averaged 14.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Thunderbolts, who advanced to the first round of the Class A state tournament. Sam's twin brother, Charlie, also played on the Pius team and averaged 10.6 points.