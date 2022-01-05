Nebraska's scoring struggles return late in loss to No. 10 Michigan State

Brown finished with 14 points, four rebounds and two blocks, including an impressive rejection of Bryce McGowens’ first-half dunk attempt. Five-star freshman Max Christie led all scorers with 21.

Walker tied a career-high with 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting, but he also committed four turnovers. Walker had never totaled more than three in a game before this season, but in the four games since Hoiberg has increased Walker’s role in the offense, the Husker big man has committed 15.

“There were a couple times where the ball got deflected when they converged on him,” Hoiberg said. “It’s uncharacteristic for Derek to have four turnovers. When the ball hits his hands, good things generally happen.”

That was still true Wednesday. Walker wasn’t the only Husker with the turnover Bug — NU committed 15 — and he was one of few Huskers that found a consistent scoring touch. Kobe Webster scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, but Nebraska shot 37.3% on shots taken by anyone besides Walker, which hurt NU’s ability to capitalize on a sloppy start from Michigan State.

The Spartans committed 11 turnovers during their first 21 possessions while Nebraska made its first seven shots. The Huskers led by as many as five points during the first half.