Second exhibition gives Husker basketball more time to work on weaknesses

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg likes exhibition games because they highlight where his team needs to improve.
After Wednesday's against Peru State, Hoiberg saw a glaring weakness.
"In the second half they exposed us on the glass," Hoiberg said. "As the length and athleticism continue to go up starting on Sunday, we're gonna have to grow in that area if we want to have a great season."
Colorado, Nebraska's second exhibition opponent, was no rebounding titan last season. The Buffaloes hovered around 80th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.
But Peru State proved you don't need giants to beat the Huskers on the glass. They have just three players 6-foot-7 or taller and lost by 39 points, but the Bobcats finished with one fewer rebound than Nebraska. They grabbed 12 offensive rebounds to the Huskers' four, which led to a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points.
Nebraska center Derrick Walker, who finished with two rebounds, said the Huskers "weren't on the same page" when fighting for boards. Freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach, who played most of the backup center minutes Wednesday, noticed moments where the Huskers leaked out while Peru State crashed the glass. And both big men agreed with their coach — Nebraska's rebounding needs work.
"We could've been a little better," Walker said. "But it's our first game. So now we can see where we made mistakes and where we can correct those mistakes."
Walker has a point. Of the nine players who played 10-plus minutes against Peru State, six are new to the program. The Huskers lost both of their top rebounders from last season — Dalano Banton and Teddy Allen — and five of the top eight if you include Yvan Ouedraogo, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Shamiel Stevenson.
The Huskers play real games in less than two weeks. Their Big Ten slate, which features some of the country's best rebounders, begins less than a month later. And Nebraska can’t afford to be “exposed” on the glass against its conference opponents.
“We definitely have places to improve,” Breidenbach said. “So we'll get back in the gym, and we'll work on it.”
Projected starters
Nebraska (7-20 in 2020-21)
F — Lat Mayen, 6-9, Jr., 8.1 ppg
F — Derrick Walker, 6-9, Jr., 5.9
F — Bryce McGowens, 6-7, Fr., N/A
G — Alonzo Verge, 6-3, Sr., 14.0
G — Trey McGowens, 6-4, Jr., 10.7
Colorado (23-9 in 2020-21)
C — Lawson Lovering, 7-1, Fr., N/A
F — Jabari Walker, 6-9, So., 7.6
F — Evan Battey, 6-8, Sr., 10.1
G — Eli Parquet, 6-4, Jr., 5.2
G — Keeshawn Barthelemy, 6-2, So., 3.7
Storylines to watch
With 8:53 remaining in the first half Wednesday, Keisei Tominaga swung his left arm at Peru State guard Henry Tanksley’s dribble. Tominaga missed, and he toppled the domino that sunk Nebraska's defensive possession.
Tanksley swung the ball to Skyler Wilson, who was Tominaga's man. Wilson pump faked and drove past Tominaga and Breidenbach — who had slid away from Tanksley to help Tominaga — and passed back to Tanksley. And when C.J. Wilcher rotated from the corner, Tanksley swung the ball to Jibril Harris, Wilcher's man, for an open 3-pointer.
All Tominaga did was swipe and miss. But that's all Peru State needed to solve the Huskers' defense.
"When we didn't get those gambles, it led to open shots," Hoiberg said. "As we continue to play against better competition, you have to stay solid."
Colorado, which made the NCAA tournament last season, will test the Huskers’ discipline. The Buffaloes, who ranked 237th in average possession length (17.8 seconds) last season, are counting on Nebraska’s defenders to grow impatient or brash and make a mistake like the one Tominaga made against Peru State.
Tominaga isn’t the only Husker whose over-aggressiveness led to an open look Wednesday. Hoiberg actually didn’t mind some of Nebraska’s risks against the Bobcats. Trey McGowens, for example, started two fast breaks by following his ball-hawking instincts.
And while Hoiberg applauded Nebraska for creating 18 turnovers, he believes his defense can force more without compromising their rotations.
Against teams like Colorado, the Huskers can’t stray from structure as often.
“We talk all the time about solid being good enough,” Hoiberg said. “We just got a little bit too aggressive out there.”
Other trends and storylines to watch Sunday:
» Colorado Curse: Alonzo Verge played the Buffaloes three times at Arizona State. He averaged 6.3 points on 7-of-36 shooting (19.4%) during those games.
Verge’s Sun Devils were less organized than Hoiberg’s Huskers. They had fewer shooters too. Will a new environment break Verge from his drought against Colorado? And if it doesn’t, who can fill his role as Nebraska's lead creator? Verge was the Huskers’ best scorer (20 points) and facilitator (eight assists) against Peru State.
» Andre’s ascendance: He played against Peru State’s backups, but Nebraska center Eduardo Andre dominated. Andre had 10 points and six rebounds in nine minutes. Hoiberg praised him by name afterward.
Will that performance lead to more minutes against Colorado? The Buffalos feature three players 6-foot-9 or taller, including 7-foot-1 center Lawson Lovering. Could be an opportunity to see how Andre looks against the kind of size Nebraska will encounter in conference play.
» Bryce watch: Hoiberg liked the shots Bryce McGowens took against Peru State, they just didn’t fall. He’ll have better shooting days, and he showed impressive instincts on the assist he threw to Lat Mayen during the second half — and the hesitation move that led to it.
But with McGowens’ height and athleticism, he shouldn’t have finished with zero rebounds in 22 minutes. Every Nebraska player who played 15-plus minutes grabbed at least one, and all but Keon Edwards grabbed two. Trevor Lakes, who is barely taller than McGowens and not nearly as athletic, grabbed three in eight minutes.
The adjustment from high school to college hoops is hard. McGowens’ development will require and deserve patience. But the undersized Huskers need everyone to help on the glass, especially their lengthy, leapy five-star recruit.