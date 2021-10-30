Second exhibition gives Husker basketball more time to work on weaknesses

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg likes exhibition games because they highlight where his team needs to improve.

After Wednesday's against Peru State, Hoiberg saw a glaring weakness.

"In the second half they exposed us on the glass," Hoiberg said. "As the length and athleticism continue to go up starting on Sunday, we're gonna have to grow in that area if we want to have a great season."

Nebraska vs. Colorado When: 11 a.m. Sunday Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Online: BTN Plus Radio: 590 AM in Omaha

Colorado, Nebraska's second exhibition opponent, was no rebounding titan last season. The Buffaloes hovered around 80th in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage.

But Peru State proved you don't need giants to beat the Huskers on the glass. They have just three players 6-foot-7 or taller and lost by 39 points, but the Bobcats finished with one fewer rebound than Nebraska. They grabbed 12 offensive rebounds to the Huskers' four, which led to a 14-4 advantage in second-chance points.