Second half dry spell dooms Huskers in loss to Nevada

LINCOLN — Nebraska missed a school-record 32 3-pointers, endured an eight-minute field-goal drought and blew a 10-point second-half lead, losing 69-66 to Nevada Thursday.

The Wolf Pack spoiled Turkey Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena when Grant Sherfield buried a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left to break a 66-66 tie. Fred Hoiberg called timeout to diagram a final play, but like most of the Huskers’ jump shots, Delano Banton’s 3 caromed off the rim.

Nebraska rallied from a 35-29 halftime deficit with frenzied defense, but offensive woes caught up with the Huskers in the final 10 minutes. A 55-45 lead disintegrated.

Prior to Thursday, the school record for 3s attempted was 38 against Kansas in 2002. The Huskers made 18 that day. This time, they made only 9 of 41, including a stretch of 11 straight misses in the first half. Seven Huskers attempted at least one 3. Not a single one made better than 33% from long range.

Banton scored 18 to lead the Huskers while Teddy Allen chipped in 17 and five steals. Nebraska, now 1-1, returns to action Saturday at 11 a.m. against North Dakota State.

