Second-half slump dooms Nebraska in loss to No. 11 Wisconsin

Nebraska lost to Wisconsin 73-65 on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank arena.

The Badgers shot 36.8% from the field, and star guard Johnny Davis didn’t score until the second half. But the Huskers couldn’t stop UW’s 3-point shooters or generate consistent offense.

The Huskers missed 12 consecutive shots at one point and finished 40% from the field, their lowest mark in eight games (Dec. 19 vs. Kansas State). Bryce McGowens led Nebraska with 23 points. Alonzo Verge added 11, but he spent the final 10:24 on the bench. Lat Mayen finished with a season-high 11 points.

Brad Davison scored 21 points and made five first-half 3s to lead Wisconsin. Davis and Bellevue West grad Chucky Hepburn added 13 each.

Nebraska will host Rutgers on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

