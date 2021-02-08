Seven days, four games: Big Ten loads up Husker men's basketball schedule

LINCOLN — Starting with Monday night's game at Minnesota, the Nebraska men's basketball team will play four games in the next seven days, based on changes announced by the Big Ten hours before tipoff against the Gophers.

The Huskers host Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Illinois at 8 p.m. Friday. NU then travels to Penn State Sunday. That game remains a 2 p.m. tipoff.

All four games will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Illinois is the new game to the week's slate. The Huskers had been scheduled to play the Illini just two days after it paused its season on Jan. 11 due to a rise in COVID cases. According to NU, the Feb. 24 road game at Illinois has been moved to an unspecified date during the last week of the season.

Nebraska still has several more games that need to be rescheduled to account for the four-week layoff.

The Wisconsin game had previously been scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday. It now moves to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Husker women were scheduled to play Wednesday against Iowa, but that contest has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. NU-Iowa will be televised on BTN.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.