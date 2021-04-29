Shamiel Stevenson leaves Nebraska basketball to explore pro opportunities

Shamiel Stevenson is leaving Nebraska to explore his options in professional basketball.
The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder — who recently turned 23 — averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds this season for the Huskers, his third college team.
Offseason roster turnover is common in college basketball, and Stevenson becomes the sixth scholarship Husker to leave from last year's team. He's also the last player expected to leave.
Stevenson, a native of Toronto, began his career at Pittsburgh, where he played in 36 games before transferring early in his sophomore season after Pitt coach Jeff Capel criticized his energy level. His next landing spot was Nevada, but Stevenson never played there because the coach that recruited him, Eric Musselman, left for Arkansas.
The Huskers landed him less than a month after he left Nevada.
"With his size, strength and wingspan, Shamiel fits in perfectly in our system with his ability to play several positions," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in May 2019. "He also possesses the toughness and maturity needed to play in the Big Ten."
Nebraska's quest to get Stevenson eligible for the 2019-20 season was denied by the NCAA, and he went two years without playing by the time he took the court for NU's 2020-21 opener just before Thanksgiving.
He averaged 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 19 minutes per game in nonconference action. Those numbers dipped to 5.0, 2.2 and 12.8 in Big Ten games. Stevenson played just four minutes in the 79-78 loss to Northwestern, and didn't play at all against Penn State in the Big Ten tournament. He struggled shooting the 3-pointer, making just 18.8% this season. He led the team in turnovers per 40 minutes.
The NBA is an unlikely destination for Stevenson, but he can explore options stateside or overseas.
NU in April added a wing, DePaul transfer Keon Edwards, who is intended to replace some of Stevenson’s role. The Huskers have another wing, incoming five-star freshman Bryce McGowens, who is expected to play significant minutes as a slasher.
Nebraska now has 13 players on scholarship, but Kobe Webster and Trevor Lakes do not count against the total because of COVID-related NCAA scholarship allowances. NU has two scholarships available for the upcoming season, but may sit on them given the stability and size of the roster.
#4TheFamily 🖤 pic.twitter.com/15Zhg04WbV— Shamiel Stevenson (@Sham_God0) April 30, 2021