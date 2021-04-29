Shamiel Stevenson leaves Nebraska basketball to explore pro opportunities

Shamiel Stevenson is leaving Nebraska to explore his options in professional basketball.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder — who recently turned 23 — averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds this season for the Huskers, his third college team.

Offseason roster turnover is common in college basketball, and Stevenson becomes the sixth scholarship Husker to leave from last year's team. He's also the last player expected to leave.

Stevenson, a native of Toronto, began his career at Pittsburgh, where he played in 36 games before transferring early in his sophomore season after Pitt coach Jeff Capel criticized his energy level. His next landing spot was Nevada, but Stevenson never played there because the coach that recruited him, Eric Musselman, left for Arkansas.

The Huskers landed him less than a month after he left Nevada.

"With his size, strength and wingspan, Shamiel fits in perfectly in our system with his ability to play several positions," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said in May 2019. "He also possesses the toughness and maturity needed to play in the Big Ten."