Shatel: 7,160 tickets scanned per game for a 6-17 team? Husker fans are loyal

» I’ve always wondered how it might have been different for John Sanders if that talented 1985 Nebraska baseball team had beaten Stanford in the NCAA regional and made it to Omaha.

He was a central figure in Husker athletics, popular with many. Some say he changed, became more intense, when Creighton made the College World Series in 1991 and Husker fans became more demanding.

Many of us in the press were hard on the man. I remember hearing the news that Bill Byrne had fired Sanders, and the surprise was the timing — December 1997, while NU football prepared to play in the Big 12 championship game in San Antonio.

Three years later, Dave Van Horn had NU in the CWS, and suddenly Sanders seemed far away.

And though we heard that Sanders was managing in the Red Sox farm system, he was not heard from again in Nebraska. And I always wondered if he ever came back to Lincoln.

Sanders was a good baseball man, and he had some big moments. He produced 92 pro players at NU and coached in three NCAA regionals, though the last was in 1985.