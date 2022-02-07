Shatel: 7,160 tickets scanned per game for a 6-17 team? Husker fans are loyal

First downs and second guesses:
When you’ve sunk to one of the lowest points in school history, you find out who your friends are.
Your hardcore fans, too.
Eric Olson, of the Associated Press’ Omaha bureau, reported Monday that Nebraska men’s basketball is averaging 7,160 tickets scanned per game through 16 home games this season.
NU posts an attendance average of 15,229, but that’s the number of tickets bought. That’s how most schools do it.
For instance: On Saturday, Nebraska reported a crowd of 15,600 at the Northwestern debacle.
Goodness, if that was true, I would have thought they were handing out free beer at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
According to Olson, the actual number of tickets scanned on Saturday was 6,717.
And that was before the Huskers stood and watched Northwestern play like Duke.
But I do not come to bury Husker hoops fans. I come in praise.
How do you 7,160 do it?
Your team is 6-17 and 0-12 in the Big Ten. The coach who was finally going to be the one has 20 total wins 23 games into his third season.
The only thing fewer than wins are answers and solutions.
For the hearty lot that call themselves Husker hoops fans, it’s the cruelest Groundhog Day joke ever.
These folks have seen it all. Now the Huskers have the first likely one-and-done player in school history — a five-time Big Ten Player of the Week — and can’t win a stinking game.
That’s not one kid’s fault. The whole thing is a mess.
I don’t fault those who have left. Man, I salute those who have stayed.
You folks have been through hell and back. Every year you get taken to the back alley and roughed up. Every year your heart gets stomped on.
And a lot of you — heck, over 7,000 — keep coming back.
Is there a way to hand out 7,000-plus medals?
Husker hoops fans would rather have one win. One NCAA tourney win. For starters.
The Cubs won the World Series. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Even Hollywood let the Indians (Guardians?) win the pennant.
Kent Pavelka once told me that the identity of the program is the quest. The quest of the administration, the program and the fans to keep pushing until they hold the brass ring.
I get that now. And I admire those 7,160 hard cores more than ever.
These might be the toughest fans in sports.
And for the fans who were still around for the end of the game on Saturday, may you get first crack at NCAA tournament tickets the next time Nebraska goes.
If you’re still around.
» Question for the NU Board of Regents meeting later this week: How much beer would you have to sell to come up with $18.5 million?
» Heard a Husker hoops fan last weekend ask if the Butler athletic director’s job was open. Hey, you have to laugh so you don’t cry.
» Love everything that Trev Alberts says about demanding excellence and chasing winning, etc. If that’s the priority, should it matter how much it costs to get there?
» I’ve always wondered how it might have been different for John Sanders if that talented 1985 Nebraska baseball team had beaten Stanford in the NCAA regional and made it to Omaha.
He was a central figure in Husker athletics, popular with many. Some say he changed, became more intense, when Creighton made the College World Series in 1991 and Husker fans became more demanding.
Many of us in the press were hard on the man. I remember hearing the news that Bill Byrne had fired Sanders, and the surprise was the timing — December 1997, while NU football prepared to play in the Big 12 championship game in San Antonio.
Three years later, Dave Van Horn had NU in the CWS, and suddenly Sanders seemed far away.
And though we heard that Sanders was managing in the Red Sox farm system, he was not heard from again in Nebraska. And I always wondered if he ever came back to Lincoln.
Sanders was a good baseball man, and he had some big moments. He produced 92 pro players at NU and coached in three NCAA regionals, though the last was in 1985.
» Creighton’s schedule is backloaded with NCAA tournament-caliber teams. But the next four games might say more about the Jays’ fate.
Butler at home. Georgetown home-and-home. At DePaul.
Four games the Jays might need to sweep. One thing: Since the Big East season began, CU hasn’t won more than two straight.
As coach Greg McDermott said Monday, his young team is still learning how to handle success. Well, no time like the present.
» Jim Harbaugh is quirky and unpredictable, yes, but the Minnesota Vikings did him wrong last week.
A coach of Harbaugh’s caliber should not have to interview for a job unless he’s going to get it. If he’s part of a “process,” you meet with him quietly, at some airport hotel. You don’t make a big public deal out of it on national signing day.
Harbaugh probably should have gotten a guarantee before going through with the public spectacle. But this was bad form on the Vikes.
» One more and I’m outta here: I’m two weeks late on this, but RIP to Ed Littler, the longtime central Nebraska sportscaster. Ed was one of the hardest-working guys in the biz, and I’ll always remember him carrying around his camera from Miami to Denver and everywhere in between. If there’s a sports story in heaven, Ed’s on it.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH