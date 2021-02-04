Shatel: A month without games puts a new perspective on Nebraska basketball's season

The pandemic has hit pockets of college basketball, along with all sports, and everyone is doing the best they can. The games trudge forth. But the finish line is no less fulfilling.

Tell LeBron James, Clayton Kershaw or Nick Saban their titles don’t count in seasons impacted by COVID. Along with Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes come Sunday. They will strongly disagree.

College basketball teams are doing their diligence to be healthy for the NCAA tournament bubble, where the winner will cut down nets and hear “One Shining Moment” echo in a nearly empty dome.

This year, the term “survivor” seems more fitting than ever.

Count the Huskers as survivors. But barring a miracle run, they are not headed for the postseason.

You could not blame them for wanting the whole thing to be over. Or for taking Hoiberg’s second year at Nebraska and burying it behind the Hendricks facility, never to be judged on development or progress.

Only those who have been knocked down by COVID know the fears that engulf you — and also the perspective that inspires you on the other side.