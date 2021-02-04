Shatel: A month without games puts a new perspective on Nebraska basketball's season

“I got a little scared, to be honest with you.”
Fred Hoiberg said that the other day. And he wasn’t talking about watching film of Illinois.
The Nebraska basketball coach was instead referring to the things that can go through a person’s head when they have COVID-19, with the chills, headaches and the feeling you got hit by a truck.
Especially when that person had two open-heart surgeries and relies on a pacemaker and COVID brings on chest pains. It doesn’t take much for an imagination to run wild during a pandemic that acts at random and has taken hundreds of thousands of lives.
Hoiberg and his Huskers are recovering from a relentless three-week pause that dropped on their season like a house.
Nine players. Three staff members, including Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih. COVID visited each one at some point this season.
Last week, Abdelmassih tweeted: “It flat out sucks. So please when you walk out of the house and laugh this off, don’t. It’s real. It’s no fun.”
Scary. No fun. These quotes put a new spin on this Husker hoops season that was dragging along when we last saw them on the court.
That was Jan. 10, when NU lost to Indiana 84-76 on a Sunday afternoon in Lincoln. That dropped the Huskers to 4-8 and 0-5 in the hellacious Big Ten.
Nebraska will return to the court Saturday at Michigan State. That’s four weeks since their last game.
With weeks of isolation and mental strain for college-aged men and only a handful of practices in between.
When we last saw them, the Husker season was leaning toward a disappointment. Hoiberg unveiled a more talented and athletic roster this year.
But things were not quite going as well as Hoiberg’s second year at Iowa State in 2011-12, when his rebuilt team of transfers won 23 games and went to the NCAA tournament.
No, 12 games into his second Husker campaign, shots were clanging off the rim at an alarming rate, winning any Big Ten game looked like a chore and one wondered what could be accomplished this season.
Now?
The critiques seem out of place when nearly an entire team was impacted by the virus for almost a month.
But what does that say for this season?
The pandemic has hit pockets of college basketball, along with all sports, and everyone is doing the best they can. The games trudge forth. But the finish line is no less fulfilling.
Tell LeBron James, Clayton Kershaw or Nick Saban their titles don’t count in seasons impacted by COVID. Along with Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes come Sunday. They will strongly disagree.
College basketball teams are doing their diligence to be healthy for the NCAA tournament bubble, where the winner will cut down nets and hear “One Shining Moment” echo in a nearly empty dome.
This year, the term “survivor” seems more fitting than ever.
Count the Huskers as survivors. But barring a miracle run, they are not headed for the postseason.
You could not blame them for wanting the whole thing to be over. Or for taking Hoiberg’s second year at Nebraska and burying it behind the Hendricks facility, never to be judged on development or progress.
Only those who have been knocked down by COVID know the fears that engulf you — and also the perspective that inspires you on the other side.
Hoiberg said an opt-out of the rest of the season was never discussed or considered. What’s more, the coach says he and the Huskers re-discovered a love for the game of basketball.
They’re going to get a chance to show it.
NU has nine regular-season games remaining. Five games were postponed. The Huskers want to make them up if they can.
That would mean 14 games between Feb. 6 and March 7.
Hoiberg calls it an “NBA-type schedule,” playing on one day of rest in several cases. With one heck of an all-star break.
That’s one way to look at it. Here’s another: a second chance to make something out of this season. A season with two halves.
A reset after going 4-8? Perhaps.
Just be careful not to expect much from a team that went three weeks between practicing together. Then again, what if they regain their sense of taste, smell and shooting?
“I’m not concerned about development,” Hoiberg said. “The first practice back, just to see the excitement of our guys in the gym, to have an opportunity to compete again, is a great sign.
“The talk, the enthusiasm, was awesome to see.
“What I want to see is us continue to grow and continue to get better.”
But part of Hoiberg wonders if the break might re-energize some players. The Big Ten beats you up, losing beats you up.
When you’ve been isolated for days or weeks, away from friends, teammates and the game, there must be a certain power in lacing up the sneakers again.
Whatever happens this month, Hoiberg wants to see them come back swinging. Maybe they can find something to take out of this season in that.
“There’s not going to be a lot of time for practice,” Hoiberg said. “A lot of short days, a lot of mental preparation. They will need fresh minds and fresh bodies heading into these games.
“I just want to see us continue to make progress, make simple plays. If we go out there and play hard and compete hopefully the wins will take care of themselves.”
When the Huskers finally return to the court, that will be victory in itself.