Shatel: Can Fred Hoiberg's philosophy work in the Big Ten?

It’s why high school recruiting and program development are so important, especially in the Big Ten. If Hoiberg expects to climb up the league standings, he better learn to adjust.

Then there’s the mental picture. Hoiberg’s young team is fragile, and losing its leader, Trey McGowens, to an injury early didn’t help.

You have to be careful not to overreact, too. The Huskers were up at N.C. State by double digits and lost in four overtimes. They were competitive and battled at Indiana.

The problem is the program is built on offense and making shots and when the shots don’t go in, there’s nothing to fall back on.

That’s when the lack of fight and leadership showed up in the last two embarrassing losses to Michigan and Auburn. And it got ugly.

Hoiberg sounded like he was going to have boot camp last week. What he did was make changes to his offense, take away some of the players’ freedom and give the coach more control.

Of course, his first instinct was to make changes to the offense.