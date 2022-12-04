Shatel: Fred Hoiberg clinches first 'signature win' over Creighton

Cheers went up as the Nebraska basketball coach walked off the floor at the CHI Health Center.

The Nebraska basketball coach walked over to a cluster of Husker fans and shook each hand. A Nebraska official put his arm around the Husker coach’s shoulder and he smiled wide.

Then the Nebraska basketball coach headed down the hallway to his locker room and you knew when he arrived because that’s when the players’ cheers erupted.

Have you met the Nebraska basketball coach?

Guy named Fred Hoiberg.

It’s been four years now — three if you count the Covid-19 season — and Hoiberg finally looked like the Head Husker.

He picked a heck of a time and place to introduce himself.

Hoiberg’s Huskers came into the Jays' Den, in the middle of a special Creighton season and in front of a sold-out crowd in blue, and did what many considered the unthinkable.

They threw ice water all over the Jays’ early season, stunning everyone — except themselves — with a 63-53 victory.

Immediately Husker Hoops historians were trying to remember a bigger win over Creighton.

There have only been five Nebraska wins over CU this century — the last coming in 2018. Some went back to the 2004 NIT game won by Barry Collier’s team over Dana Altman.

Longer memories might go back to the NIT win in 1984, with Dave Hoppen prevailing over Benoit Benjamin.

But for sheer shock value, and overall value, this one might be the tops.

The Huskers didn’t just take down Creighton. They beat the school's highest-ranked team, on track to be their all-time best, Big East favorites, a team with Final Four expectations. For the Jays, this one left a mark.

But if you’re keeping score for NU, this one saved a coach’s job.

Hoiberg’s safe now. There’s an entire Big Ten season to play, yes. Still time for pot holes and bruises and upper cuts from Tom Izzo and Brad Underwood.

But no matter what happens, Hoiberg has a marker, one hell of a chip he can cash in.

He won the game Husker fans most wanted to win, the game fans on the streets of Lincoln implored Sam Griesel to win. And inflicted the most pain possible.

Hoiberg did it, and even he called it a “signature win.” His first at NU.

Go Big Fred has arrived.

“It means a lot,” Hoiberg said. “To be able to get a signature win like this is huge.”

It was the way they won it that validated Hoiberg and his plan.

This was important. Those close to Trev Alberts say the Athletic Director likes Hoiberg and is not in a hurry to make a change.

But there has to be progress this year. A sign.

How’s 63-53?

Hoiberg entered this season on the hot seat. Three years isn’t much, including the pandemic, but that’s how awful and disappointing things have been.

His Iowa State plan wasn’t working in the Big Ten. Not without size and defense. Not with shooters who couldn’t make shots.

So Hoiberg shuffled his coaching staff, found experience in the transfer portal and built a team around defense and physical toughness.

It was in full bloom in the biggest game of the year, the day the Mayor of Ames became the Nebraska basketball coach.

Transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel hounded Creighton point guard Ryan Nembhard. Juwan Gary scored 12 points with nine rebounds.

And Husker Sam Griesel, the Lincoln native from North Dakota State, controlled the pace and made the game plan work with clutch plays and shots.

This team would be based on mucking things up, slowing down the game, making it ugly.

The center piece to that is 6-9 Derrick Walker, a sixth-year big man, who dominated the paint against the Jays and Ryan Kalkbrenner.

They’ll never believe it in Ames. But Hoiberg is getting ugly. Winning ugly. And it’s a beautiful thing for Husker fans.

Against a savvy and smart counterpart, Greg McDermott, Hoiberg made adjustment after adjustment. Particularly inside, walling off passes to Kalkbrenner.

Creighton’s free-flowing offense is best when the ball goes inside-out, from Kalkbrenner out to the shooters. But NU’s big men threw that off kilter.

The plan was to get CU relying on the three. Imagine that. The Jays, coming off a 4-for-27 night at Texas, were 10-of-40 on Sunday at home.

Imagine that.

Imagine Hoiberg, with Walker leaving with two fouls with 5:06 left in the first half, calling for the Huskers to slow it down even more.

“Yeeccch,” Hoiberg joked.

“I believe in this group,” Hoiberg said. “ I love coaching them. To get a win here shows them what they can do. The past is past. It’s all about going forward.”

Sound advice for Jays, too.

Where do they go from here? Las Vegas, where BYU and Arizona State await. Then to Marquette. And into a Big East mosh pit that seems uncertain and unpredictable, yet still rough and tumble.

The question for CU is how much damage was done on Sunday.

That team that won the thriller over Arkansas in Maui lost its mojo on the trip back.

The Jays look fragile, uncertain. The flowing offense sometimes stops. Confident players now hesitate.

And wide open shots — Creighton shots — miss, clang after clang.

It was a bizarro world on Sunday watching Creighton players make mindless turnovers and look like they were playing in quicksand at times.

Hoiberg smartly planned to have his team get back and cut off the transition. But Creighton’s calling card has been if you take one thing away, they find another.

Certainly, the bench has been less than expected. But Sunday wasn’t about the bench. There’s a larger issue going on here.

The Jays look tight, weighed down by expectations. When they didn’t fly by NU early, you could feel the air go out of the building. And see CU press.

It’s a fair point to remind that the Jays won big last year with a nucleus of freshmen, with little expectation.

Now, that nucleus of sophomores seems unsure how to handle the heat. And they lack a team leader, ala Ryan Hawkins.

It didn't seem to bother anyone in Maui. But the sun has set on that tournament.

“It’s different being the hunted than the hunter,” McDermott said. “This team hasn’t adjusted to that yet. It takes a different level of maturity to prepare for that. We’ll learn.”

They have time to figure it out, dig out of this ditch. Everything is still out there for this Creighton team, though the Huskers put a crimp on their resume.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s season just got more interesting. The smiles told the story, smiles as each player boarded their bus for home — but not before one very important person had arrived.