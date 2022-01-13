Shatel: Fred Hoiberg is '1,000% motivated' to turn Nebraska around, but can he get it done?

LINCOLN — Bill Moos gave us Fred Hoiberg. And he kept on giving.
There should be no more surprises in Husker Town, but the revelation this week of Moos’ contract extension for Hoiberg was an eye-opener.
Timing is everything. And if Nebraska had double-digit wins and resided in the upper half of the Big Ten, Moos might be hailed a visionary.
Alas, Hoiberg’s Huskers are 6-11 and winless in the Big Ten basement. So the response from Husker Nation was, “What the hell was he thinking?”
Indeed.
Moos, the former NU athletic director, gave Hoiberg a one-year extension on his $3.5 million annual deal in June of 2020.
Now go back to June of 2020. COVID was just getting warmed up. We didn’t know if we’d have a football or basketball season in 2020.
So extending a coach by a year made sense — if the coach’s contract was due up in two or three years.
But this was one year into Hoiberg’s original seven-year deal. He didn’t need an extra year. He was already good through 2026.
Worse, Moos did it without disclosure. There was no transparency. That’s always wrong.
The whole thing was totally unnecessary. And it made Moos look more and more like the goofy uncle throwing money around to the kids just to say he did.
These are the kinds of surprises that Trev Alberts has discovered, bit by bit, since taking over last summer. At this point, he’s probably afraid to look in the attic.
An athletic makeover is in progress. Alberts will spend the next several years counting the growing piles of Big Ten money, but he has a frugal mindset. Alberts’ Nebraska will not be about spending. It will be more about working harder and smarter than the other guy.
It will be about common sense.
Football is the priority. But eventually, Alberts will need to make common sense out of this men’s basketball program.
Right now it’s a head-scratcher.
It’s to the point that even with the news this week that it would cost $18.5 million, some Husker fans were discussing the need for a coaching change after three seasons.
Forget it. Nebraska is not paying that much for any buyout, much less a program with little heritage or expectations.
Hoiberg’s first year was a rental roster for one season. The second was ravaged by COVID.
But even with that, you’d think certain things would be in place by the third year. And they are not.
The rugged Big Ten is not impressed with Hoiberg’s résumé and success at Iowa State. And Husker fans are less impressed, as well.
Hoiberg is trying to win in the Big Ten without a point guard, playing meaningful defense and relying on offensive scheme — shooting — to overcome opponents built on fundamentals, experience and effort.
It’s a brutal task. The return of Trey McGowens will help, and you can possibly see a handful of wins for NU. But this will be another losing year. Will anything be gained?
We’ll enjoy freshman Bryce McGowens, who is blossoming before our eyes as he settles in against the Big Ten. But if McGowens leaves after one season, what will his impact have been?
If the roster turns over every year, what progress can be made?
It makes me wonder if Hoiberg will begin an evaluation of his program and change the way he’s doing things. Maybe there's a way to get something out of this exercise.
I asked the coach on Thursday, before the team left for Purdue.
» First, I asked about the comment from Illinois coach Brad Underwood the other night, saying that while Bryce McGowens is terrific, you win games with veteran players.
Is Hoiberg, who has welcomed annual turnover to his roster, considering building a veteran team?
“To be honest with you, it’s not so much about your age, it’s a matter of have you done it,” Hoiberg said.
“We’ve lost a lot of close games. Illinois has won a lot of games. They’ve been there, done it. For us, once you get over that hump, find a way to win ... my teams at Iowa State, if we got close we knew we were going to win.
“The Timberwolves team I played on, with (Kevin) Garnett, we knew we were going to win. That’s huge if you have that mentality.
“You can use that excuse early in the process, being young. Sure, it helps to have experience. But if we win at NC State, maybe we close some others out.”
» On a point guard: “It’s all about having playmakers. When I was at Iowa State, we put the ball in (Georges) Niang’s (6-7 forward) hands or Royce White’s (6-8 forward) hands at the end of games. It’s about having multiple players who can make players. Is it a position thing or having guys who can make plays?”
» On defense: “One hundred percent we have to be better. We did a much better job on 3s last game.
“We’re playing teams where you can’t take everything away. What we’ve done is pick one thing, and that’s try to take away their 3. It makes you play the post one-on-one a lot, so you give up points. But you can’t give up both. We did a better job against Illinois. We took away their 3, but at critical times they still made them.
“I’ve changed my philosophy on defense. We’ve always been a shrink in there, double them. Now we’ve worked on staying home more. We can’t give up 3s on top of some guy going off inside.”
» Some fans will say that Hoiberg looks indifferent and disconnected from his team. Not true, he says.
“I can’t tell you how many sleepless nights I’ve had,” Hoiberg said. “The criticism is part of it. This is the third year and we haven’t won. I get that.
“I’ve also coached in the third largest market (Chicago) in the country. You don’t listen to what’s going on outside. You have to trust what you’re doing.
“I’m 1,000% motivated to get this done. We have some good kids coming in. (Freshman) Denim Dawson, who people haven’t seen, is a dog out there, a tough kid, and brings some much-needed defense and toughness to our perimeter.
“I like what we're bringing in. The future is bright.”
The future would appear to not include wholesale changes to the way Hoiberg is doing it.
Can you win in the Big Ten without an effective point guard or lockdown defense? Or a lineup that has to learn each other's names every year? I wouldn’t bet $18.50 on it.
But maybe Hoiberg can get juniors like Trey McGowens and Derrick Walker to return next year, maybe all those shots that are promised will go into a nearby basket and Husker Hoops will one day learn how to close the deal.
Skepticism is growing. Husker fans will say they’ve seen this movie before. The ending is unhappy. And expensive.
