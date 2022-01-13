Shatel: Fred Hoiberg is '1,000% motivated' to turn Nebraska around, but can he get it done?

Is Hoiberg, who has welcomed annual turnover to his roster, considering building a veteran team?

“To be honest with you, it’s not so much about your age, it’s a matter of have you done it,” Hoiberg said.

“We’ve lost a lot of close games. Illinois has won a lot of games. They’ve been there, done it. For us, once you get over that hump, find a way to win ... my teams at Iowa State, if we got close we knew we were going to win.

“The Timberwolves team I played on, with (Kevin) Garnett, we knew we were going to win. That’s huge if you have that mentality.

“You can use that excuse early in the process, being young. Sure, it helps to have experience. But if we win at NC State, maybe we close some others out.”

» On a point guard: “It’s all about having playmakers. When I was at Iowa State, we put the ball in (Georges) Niang’s (6-7 forward) hands or Royce White’s (6-8 forward) hands at the end of games. It’s about having multiple players who can make players. Is it a position thing or having guys who can make plays?”

» On defense: “One hundred percent we have to be better. We did a much better job on 3s last game.