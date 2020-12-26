Shatel: Huskers can hang with some of the best. Now they need resilience to finish the job

LINCOLN — Could have used about 16,000 jolly folks in red. More baskets, too.
But Big Ten Holiday Hoops, on a Christmas Day in downtown Lincoln, worked.
Nebraska and Michigan played one of four games that the Big Ten Conference gave its network as holiday gifts.
During a COVID-19 year in which players aren’t around family, it gave them something to devour. Not a bad gift.
But if the big guy hasn’t settled into the Santa Cave for the winter yet, there’s one more for Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers.
Got any spare toughness, Santa? Resilience. Patience.
This Husker team is going to need all of it for the very long haul ahead.
Nebraska lost to Michigan 80-69 on Christmas. It was the Huskers’ fifth loss in nine games, their second on the chin in the bruising Big Ten.
And it followed a familiar pattern that would be good news if the Big Ten only played 20-minute games.
Husker Fred’s second team is clearly an upgrade from his first Nebraska squad. Talent. Athleticism. Length.
But as the Huskers negotiated a shortened nonconference season, it was fair to wonder: How would they handle it when the bar was raised to the best conference in college hoops?
The quick answer: They’ve been great for a half, and that includes the first half at Creighton back on Dec. 11.
On Tuesday, the Huskers stormed out of the gate at No. 9 Wisconsin and stunned the Badgers. NU led by 10.
Then Wisconsin, calm and collected, ran off 14 straight points. And never looked back in a 14-point win.
Same thing that happened in losses to Georgia Tech and Creighton.
Nebraska competes. Nebraska leads. Other team counters with haymakers. Huskers back down for several minutes then fight back.
By then, it’s too late.
Would a Christmas Day visit from Juwan Howard’s Michigan bunch be different?
There they went again. Huskers came out strong, with Teddy Allen putting on a holiday lights show. NU took an early four-point lead.
It was Michigan by two at the half. Could Nebraska avoid that meltdown?
Nope. The Wolverines came out with second-half energy. Scored the first five points. Then, a few minutes later, Michigan went on a 10-0 run.
Game over? Essentially. NU came back behind a stout defense and Trey McGowens to get within six with under four minutes left.
But the blink cost them. Again.
For Hoiberg and Husker Hoops fans, it’s a frustrating pattern. How many times do you have to get knocked down before you get up and finish the job?
That’s the challenge and focus of the rest of this Nebraska season.
We thought Hoiberg’s second team would be better. Maybe you could have even allowed yourself to dream that he might have some of that Iowa State magic left.
In Hoiberg’s second year at ISU, 2011-12, he took a team of transfers molded together and went 23-11, finished third in the Big 12 and made the NCAA tourney.
The Big 12 can play some hoops. But the Big Ten is bigger, tougher and deeper.
Michigan has so many answers, then Howard throws left-handed 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson at you.
NU, 0-2 in the Big Ten, still has 18 league games to go. The Huskers have already played two likely NCAA tourney teams. They might have eight more left to play.
The good news is, the Huskers have teased in the upper-level games so far. They’ve played to the level of the opponent. They belong.
Nebraska has fought hard every game — for most of every game. The Huskers have shown a unique chemistry for a team playing together for the first time.
And they’ve played terrific defense on a consistent basis. That’s a great sign.
So when does Hoiberg’s offense kick in?
Allen puts on a show, gliding around the court and to the basket with rainbow 3s and underhand scoops and behind-the-back passes.
He went for 21 in the first half on Friday, and you could see everyone, including Michigan players, standing and watching the show.
But then the Wolverines started guarding Allen, and that was a problem.
McGowens picked up the slack with some attacking drives, and NU’s defense created some offensive energy.
But while the Huskers show flashes of athleticism and moves, they struggle getting the ball into the basket.
In a fast-paced, quick-shooting style, that can certainly be a problem.
NU shot 39% (25 of 64) in the loss. The Huskers entered the game last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage (42.5).
The 3-pointer is not necessarily the problem. NU was 7 for 20 (35%). But it’s not the solution, either.
Is it going to get any better this year? This is not a slump.
“I didn’t think offense would be an issue,” Hoiberg said. “We have some things we need to fix.”
Hoiberg’s teams at ISU were known for pace and scoring. His two best teams, the 2013-15 Cyclones, shot 47% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
How many more baskets per game would stem the tide during those opponent runs?
The coach has a leading scorer to build around in Allen. And maybe 6-foot-8 Derrick Walker can provide some inside finishes when he becomes eligible in three games.
But Hoiberg needs to find another consistent scorer just to stay afloat in this deep-end conference.
As I watched in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena, I kept thinking that these Huskers could really use the crowd.
Of course, every team could say that. But this team is new to the league and the building, and offense and shooting feed off crowd energy.
Sometimes that noise can wake up the home team when the other guy starts throwing haymakers.
Nebraska won’t have that noise this year. Husker Fred’s second-year team will have to fight its way out of this.
“It’s going to take us getting one of these wins,” Hoiberg said. “And being confident we can do it.”
Resiliency. Toughness. And the ability to hang in there in the face of what looks like a long winter's road.
Santa, you still awake?
