Shatel: Huskers can hang with some of the best. Now they need resilience to finish the job

Game over? Essentially. NU came back behind a stout defense and Trey McGowens to get within six with under four minutes left.

But the blink cost them. Again.

For Hoiberg and Husker Hoops fans, it’s a frustrating pattern. How many times do you have to get knocked down before you get up and finish the job?

That’s the challenge and focus of the rest of this Nebraska season.

We thought Hoiberg’s second team would be better. Maybe you could have even allowed yourself to dream that he might have some of that Iowa State magic left.

In Hoiberg’s second year at ISU, 2011-12, he took a team of transfers molded together and went 23-11, finished third in the Big 12 and made the NCAA tourney.

The Big 12 can play some hoops. But the Big Ten is bigger, tougher and deeper.

Michigan has so many answers, then Howard throws left-handed 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson at you.

NU, 0-2 in the Big Ten, still has 18 league games to go. The Huskers have already played two likely NCAA tourney teams. They might have eight more left to play.