Shatel: Is Fred Hoiberg still a good fit for college basketball?

Can’t we get the lawyers together and settle this out of court?

I wonder if there’s an X factor in this conversation.

Does Hoiberg want to keep fighting this fight? Why would he want to come back?

Pride, of course. And coaches are stubborn creatures.

Money? Hoiberg has made enough from his NBA playing days and coaching years ($5 million a year with the Bulls) — and with whatever he ends up making at NU — to not have to work for a long, long time.

The thing is, if you saw Hoiberg as a player, you know he’s wired differently. He was a competitor and would do anything, make any play to win.

He’s also a gym rat, a big kid who loves the game and being around the game.

And he had that game taken away from him, by a heart condition he still must monitor daily.

Hoiberg can still be around the game in the NBA. As an assistant. Or in a front office in charge of player personnel.