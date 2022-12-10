Shatel: Nebraska shows it belongs among Big Ten contenders in OT loss to Purdue

LINCOLN — The peak moment may have arrived on Friday morning, about 8:30 a.m.

That was when the Big Ten Network showed a program titled “Nebraska Basketball Classic.”

It was a replay of the Huskers’ 63-53 win over No. 7 Creighton last Sunday.

Savor the moment. Frame the memory. You finally made it, Husker Hoops.

And then they almost sent the Big Ten back into the editing room.

On Saturday NU took on No. 4 Purdue, the new Big Ten favorites, Matt Painter’s masterpiece, complete with 7-4 Zach Edey hovering over the proceedings.

The Huskers nearly doubled down on the Creighton game.

They dived into the mosh pit with the Big Ten bullies and dragged them into overtime before a phantom foul call ended their bid for one of the great weeks in program history.

It may still be the week that changed this season and the Fred Hoiberg era at NU.

It was a week where they were supposed to get run off the court three times and swept into a dust pile in the corner.

They ended up 1-2 but showed they are nobody’s dust bunnies.

The Huskers fell just short of two top 10 wins in one week. But even in a 65-62 defeat, they showed the Creighton win wasn’t a fluke, no one-hit wonder.

They didn’t get the W over Purdue. But the vibe going on in Pinnacle Bank Arena on an early December Saturday said something else.

They got in the grill of the nation’s most efficient offense and knocked it off track.

They held Purdue to a season-low 1.03 points per possession. Held the Boilers to 39.7 shooting.

NU was the first team to pull down over 40 (44) rebounds against Purdue this season. Including A season-high 19 offensive boards. With just nine turnovers.

Sound familiar, Creighton?

This was the week Fred Hoiberg didn’t just become a Nebraska basketball coach. He’s become Big Ten Fred.

Ask Painter. There’s no coach more Big Ten than the former Purdue star, no team more Big Ten than his bruising machine-like teams.

In the past, Painter, and other Big Ten coaches, have complimented Hoiberg for his offensive mind and innovative sets.

It was always a back-handed compliment after another NU loss. Offense doesn’t win in the Big Ten.

On Saturday, Painter had a different view when asked the difference in this year’s Nebraska.

“They defend,” Painter said. “They play defense.

“The guys they have, they’re bought into it. It just kills your morale when guys break down defensively because you work so hard, and they’re not breaking down that much.

“They deserved to win that game as much as we did.”

Take away the 7-4 Edey and these teams were mirror images on Saturday. And that’s the biggest compliment you can pay Hoiberg.

He’s finally got some bouncers.

That is, some tough guys. Bullies. Big Ten basketball is famous for them.

These are guys with big shoulders and sharp elbows. They look like linebackers and tight ends.

They look like guys who have been in some bar fights. Or maybe broken some up.

Bouncers. Every Big Ten coach finds them. They grab rebound after rebound. Muscle and body opponents out of the paint. Take charges.

The big guys in the Big Eight or Big 12 are different. They are Danny Manning, Kevin Durant.

They run the floor. They shoot and score and do the cool stuff.

Hoiberg isn’t in the Big 12 anymore. This year it shows.

“Against Creighton we made four changes,” Hoiberg said. “That’s what it takes in this league. You have to go out and play dirty — not cheap — but you have to get dirty and grimy sometimes.”

Hoiberg has that team this year. He’s got some bouncers.

From 6-7 Sam Griesel (North Dakota State) at the point to 6-4 Emmanuel Bandoumel (SMU) to 6-6 Juwan Gary (Alabama) to 6-9 Derrick Walker. These are guys who focus on the little things, the grimy things, the ugly things.

Their helping defense was most impressive against Creighton, packing the lane and forcing ill-fated three-pointers.

Against Purdue, the unenviable task for Edey, who had 11 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks. They took turns fronting him, doubling him and any other angle that worked.

Most of the time it forced Edey to kick it out to the perimeter, where the Boilers were not sharp. Give some credit there to NU’s relentless defense. It wears you down.

The problem was, Edey’s wingspan and reach was too much for the effective two-man game Griesel and Walker have developed. And NU’s offense, already lacking shotmakers, had to settle for too many outside looks.

The good news: nobody else in the Big Ten has an Edey.

And this Husker defense looks like it’s going to travel well.

“These guys have really bought into that side of the ball,” Hoiberg said. “That’s become the identity of this team.”

What an amazing transformation from last year, when things seemed to revolve around five-star recruit Bryce McGowens and getting him to the NBA.

In one year, Hoiberg has remade the program with four transfers who just want to play defense and win games, the uglier the better.

Welcome to the Big Ten, Fred.

“They’re beating some people,” Painter predicted. “They’re not just going to beat some people here. They’re going to beat some people on the road.”

It was a good week that could have been better. But there are many weeks still ahead.