Shatel: Teddy Allen was fun to watch, but he and the Huskers weren't a fit

Apparently Hoiberg decided he had had enough; his offense needed to evolve with more movement and better shots. That has been the case in recent games.

And Allen no doubt acknowledged that his game needs that freedom, and so both sides are moving on.

Why did Hoiberg take a chance on the oft-traveled Allen? Hoiberg has taken on all sorts of transfers. And most coaches believe they can change a player’s habits, no matter how ingrained.

In this case, it wasn’t going to happen. Both sides needed to move on.

“The best thing for him would be to go professional and go to Europe,” Piatkowski said. “His game is so tailored for over there.

“There are so many countries and leagues and divisions. With his style and build and attitude, he can be over there for a lot of years and have a lot of success and make a lot of money.”

>> Piatkowski had just watched his daughter Paisley’s basketball game last week and decided to watch the Nebraska-Penn State game and grab dinner.