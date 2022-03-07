Shatel: The beauty to Nebraska's postseason is there's no expectations. Enjoy the ride

First downs and second guesses:

Don’t worry, be happy, Husker Hoops fans.

» Enjoy Bryce McGowens this week.

It seems a foregone conclusion that McGowens will leave for the NBA. That’s the safe bet.

He could return to NU given how things have clicked recently, but considering the anticipated roster turnover, what would he be returning to?

McGowens, who is predicted to go from 22nd to 25th overall in the 2022 NBA draft, could return to Lincoln to improve his draft status. And while McGowens has developed as the year has gone, there’s no guarantee another year would lift him into Lotto Land.

Speaking of guarantees, Bryce got a reminder from his brother Trey about the fickle nature of the game. Trey McGowens missed over half of the season with an injury.

Sports scribes get obsessed with legacies. And I’ve wondered: what would McGowens’ legacy be as the first one-and-done basketball player in program history?

He should win Big Ten Freshman of the Year (we’ll see). But there will be no postseason tournaments on his one-year resume.

Somewhere in the future, when McGowens pops up on an NBA TV screen, Husker fans will remember that he was the kid they got to see play for one year. The multi-faceted scorer who made them jump out of their chair and say "Wow."

He won’t have the same impact as a Dave Hoppen or Tyronn Lue. Bryce will be more along the lines of a shooting star, a bright comet, we were fortunate enough to witness.

If this week is the last time we get to see that light, savor the moment, or moments, left.

» Also, enjoy the ride.

The last three games have been a thrill for Husker fans, sort of like the upside-down flip at the end of some roller coasters.

I’ve heard some anger. Why didn’t these guys do this all season?

Good question. Old question.

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve done this exercise over the years, how the Huskers suddenly turned on the jets just when I wrote them off a cliff.

The 1996 NIT champions come immediately to mind.

My advice: Do not ask questions for which there is no answer. Other than, “It’s Nebraska men's basketball.”

Instead, focus on the joy of the moment, beating Ohio State at Ohio State. Spoiling the Badger party in Bucky’s House.

And seeing the Huskers play the way you wanted, expected, all season.

There’s no telling what will happen this week. There are no bad matchups. Not anymore.

It’s a matter now of how far these players — and fate — want this story to go. Northwestern. Iowa. Rutgers. Goodness, a lot of redemption could lie ahead.

Or, it could end on Wednesday.

Right now, they are five wins away from Big Ten tournament champions and an NCAA bid.

And another six wins away from being national champions.

If NU does that, they will finish at .500, 21-21.

It won't go nearly that far. But the beauty of this week is, whatever happens, there's no expectation.

Enjoy the ride. And, buckle up.

» And while you’re at it, give credit to Fred Hoiberg. His coaching prowess has been questioned all season. It hasn't been good. But fair is fair. Now NU is playing team basketball, still fighting, and with confidence. And that’s the mark of a good coach.

» As a fan, I love the idea of both girls and boys state tournaments during the same week. I know it may not be practical, and some stories may not get told, and just the sheer logistics are crazy.

I still love the idea of one big week of High School Madness. This might be the last time we see it. I’m going to enjoy it. All of it.

» I say Creighton is in the NCAA’s no matter what happens this week at MSG. Too many good wins — and good wins on the road. Sweeps of Marquette and UConn. Yes, of course.

That said, CU officials are holding off any plans for a public gathering to watch the bracket unveil next Sunday. A win over Marquette in NYC would probably mean an announcement.

I hope Jays fans get a chance to celebrate with their team on Sunday. It’s been four years, 2018, since the last time that happened. Remember, no NCAA tourney in 2020 and last year was on Zoom.

» Ryan Kalkbrenner winning Big East Defensive Player of the Year is a tribute to the big guy, who has grown in confidence and play-making. The Big East is a big man’s league. That's a "big" time award.

It’s also a fitting tribute to the Creighton program, which leaned on terrific defense as an ace in the hole. This is a well-rounded program, and it needed to be this season.

» I thought Ryan Hawkins could sneak onto the first team All-Big East. Still, making the second team is a terrific accomplishment. The former Division II star said he wondered how his game would fit in the Big East. Now everyone knows.

» Derrin Hansen’s legacy and impact on UNO men's basketball — and athletics — is engraved in stone.

I wish he could leave with a tribute. He carried the program across the bridge from Division II to Division I, and was everyone’s “guarantee payday” game. It’s hard to build a program that way. Hansen built one heck of a program.

He also made a lot of friends along the way. Hansen is a coach’s coach, but if Adrian Dowell needs a fundraiser, Hansen would be a good one.

» Have to wonder if Dowell might lean on his history at West Virginia and Creighton in looking for a coach.

Think about it: Landing a current or former Creighton assistant would not only provide a good coach, but might also bring some fans and donor money along for the ride.

Alan Huss comes to mind. But Huss makes good money at CU.

Some UNO circles are talking about Ben McCollum, the Northwest Missouri State coach who has won three NCAA Division II national titles and is four-time Division II coach of the year. McCollum is from Storm Lake, Iowa.

Dowell is probably looking for a splash, something that would kick-start his fundraising efforts.

» Mike Krzyzewski is a reminder that there are few fairy tale endings in coaching. Also, hold the coronation and speeches until after the season.

» The NCAA Football Rules Committee is considering a change where players who are ejected from the second halves of games for targeting can appeal and overturn their suspension for the first half of the next game.

How about getting rid of the ejection part of targeting? It’s entirely unfair for a penalty so subjective.

» One more and I’m outta here: Larry Porter was a legendary guy, friend, storyteller, fisherman and journalist.

I wish I could tell some Porter stories, but there isn’t enough space here for that. We’d be here all day.

I can only share how the man impacted me. I’ve shared this story before, from my first Nebraska football game, the 1978 Missouri game.

As I drove home, I stopped and bought a World-Herald at a gas station on I-29. I immediately pored through the stories. When I read Porter’s sidebar on Rick Berns, I literally dropped the paper.

Writers were allowed to go into the locker room in those days. Porter described Berns, after a 255-yard rushing day in a losing effort, peeling off his jersey and seeing “red claw marks” from where Mizzou defenders tried to grab him.

That inspired me to find that kind of detail for a story — and I’m still chasing the master that was Porter.

Thanks, Larry Legend. I’ll miss your stories. All of them.

