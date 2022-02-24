Shatel: Trev Alberts is giving Fred Hoiberg — and his plan — a fighting chance

This must be one of the greatest plans in college basketball history.

Trev Alberts has kicked the basketball down the line. Fred Hoiberg is coming back for a fourth season.

Why? Because the Husker Hoops coach has presented the athletic director with a plan to save a program that has won 20 games in three seasons and one Big Ten victory this season.

Call me skeptical. But not necessarily surprised.

Alberts’ approach is very much all-business. He is not into wasteful spending.

Say what you want about winning, but $18.5 million is an awfully steep cliff for an athletic director.

If they had fired Hoiberg now, they would have owed the coach $18.5 million. If he’s fired next season, the buyout is $11 million.

And consider Hoiberg will make $3.25 million next season. My fuzzy math shows that NU is saving $4.25 million by bringing back Hoiberg.

If NU is back here again next year after another Big Ten basement finish, it will be interesting to see how much was lost in attendance and donations. Perhaps $4.5 worth?

But there’s another angle here.

Alberts gives a fighting chance to his coach. He may have inherited, not hired, Hoiberg, but here’s a signal to all the prospective coaches out there that Alberts will treat you right.

And Hoiberg is certainly respected in the profession.

That may not play in the rapidly diminishing crowds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But this is a page out of Alberts’ playbook with Scott Frost — without knowing yet if the Frost move will pay off. Alberts is consistent.

Still, there is an element of surprise to this one. That’s how bad the Hoiberg Era has gone.

It would not have surprised anyone had Alberts cut the cord after the season ended at the Big Ten tournament.

And there are some who would not have been surprised if Hoiberg had stepped away. How much can a man take?

This is a man who hates recruiting. No coach likes recruiting. Hoiberg detests it.

His program is based on revolving rosters and offensive schemes. Fundamentals and defense appear optional. His teams don’t stay together long.

That flies in the face of how the Big Ten coaches do business.

So I’m anxious to see what sort of plan Hoiberg presented to Alberts that was in the best interest of the program.

Apparently that means Hoiberg is going to recruit high school players and take the time to develop them.

And coach team defense. And coach team rebounding. And share the ball. And, mostly, make shots.

Hoiberg’s Iowa State teams had some of those traits. Mostly, they had Georges Niang.

Maybe the plan is to find the next Niang this summer.

Then again, Bryce McGowens is pretty good at the game of basketball. It’s not like the program is devoid of talent.

As for the coaching approach, one wonders if the extremely loyal Hoiberg will bid goodbye to long-time assistants. Of course, Frost was loyal, too.

And how many players will be back? What will the roster look like when practice begins next September?

Earlier this season I wondered if Hoiberg wouldn’t rather be back in the NBA, scouting and selecting the world’s best players — the groceries — while letting someone else handle the heat in the kitchen.

Apparently the coach wants to make it right. He doesn’t want to leave it like this. I can’t blame him for that. Hoiberg was always a competitor who took great pride in how he played.

Making the necessary changes will mean Hoiberg will have to swallow some pride in how he coaches. Can he do it in one year?

It’s hard to believe Hoiberg would change that much. I’ll believe it when I see it. The plan. And the winning.

