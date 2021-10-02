Six Nebraska basketball recruits attend Huskers' game against Northwestern

Omaha Biliew, a five-star basketball recruit in the 2023 class, visited Nebraska this weekend, attending the Opening Night event on Friday before the Husker football game Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska took a longer route for the unity walk including the student tailgate area.
Nebraska basketball’s recruiting brigade stepped onto the Memorial Stadium sidelines about 45 minutes before kickoff.
Member benefits
• Texts from top columnists
• The most breaking news
• Husker History photo galleries
• Cutting-edge commentary
Omaha Biliew (No. 5 player in 2023 class), Simeon Wilcher (No. 11 player in 2023), Trey Green (No. 1 point guard in 2023), Jamarques Lawrence (No. 59 shooting guard in 2022) Chase Clemmons (2023 point guard with 13 Division I offers) and Denim Dawson (2022 forward with 16 D-I offers) all attended Saturday’s game against Northwestern, and the prospective Huskers enjoyed a boisterous pregame scene.
Nebraska students started separate chants for Bryce and Trey McGowens, who posed for photos with Clemmons, their cousin. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg threw the bones toward the student section to raucous applause. And Sergio Wilcher, the father of Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher and weekend visitor Simeon Wilcher, borrowed a cheerleader’s pompoms and started a “Go Big Red” chant.
Nebraska football followed that scene with its best first half of the season. Thirty-five points, no punts, and for Nebraska’s basketball recruits, a visit they won't soon forget.
Photos: Nebraska football faces Northwestern
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for his second touchdown of the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is lifted in the air after scoring his second touchdown of the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille celebrates a stop against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann celebrates a stop against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann drills Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann and Garrett Nelson celebrate a sack against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant breaks free on a long run during the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant breaks free on a long run during the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a deep pass to Samori Toure against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure catches a deep pass in front of Northwestern's Coco Azema during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure runs after catching a deep pass against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Adrian Martinez (2) smiles together before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 02, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Sichterman, left, and Cam Jurgens get read for a second-quarter play against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nouredin Nouili, left, and Teddy Prochazka block Northwestern in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson scores a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson celebrates a second quarter 23-yard run for a first down against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost smiles as his team celebrates a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ben Stille (95), Damion Daniels (93) and Luke Reimer (28) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) takes down Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and causes a fumble that was grabbed by Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) celebrates a fumble he recovered in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) celebrates a fumble he recovered in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (12) hands the ball off to Evan Hull (26) in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) kicks an extra point in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) rushes in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) pushes Northwestern's Andrew Clair (11) out of bounds in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans line the sidewalk as the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cornhusker marching band and a baton twirler perform before the football team arrives to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddy Johnson, 5, from left, Solomon Roberts, 6, and Jack Johnson, 4, all of Omaha, cheer on the Huskers as they arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Solomon celebrated his 6th birthday at the game.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team does their Unity Walk through the student tailgate section before their game against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A baton twirler performs before the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cornhusker marching band performs on campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team does their Unity Walk through the student tailgate section before their game against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, right, and the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans line the sidewalk as the Huskers arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Dori Lubman, left, and Nikki Brueggemann wait for the start of the Nebraska and Northwestern game by the Nebraska Union on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jackson Gilbert, 14, plays catch outside of Memorial Stadium before the start of the Nebraska and Northwestern game on Saturday. Gilbert is from Algona, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska arrives at Memorial Stadium ahead of the Northwestern game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cam Jurgens (51), JoJo Domann (13), and Ty Robinson (99) arrive to the University of Nebraska campus ahead of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Erik Chinander watch during pregame warmups before the Northwestern game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez and Logan Smothers work through pregame drills as Scott Frost looks on before the Northwestern game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kaeo Akana watches warmups before the Nebraska vs Northwestern game.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Raiola and Tausili Akana watch warmups before the Nebraska vs Northwestern game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dylan Raiola and Tausili Akana watch warmups before the Nebraska vs Northwestern game on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Scott Frost talks with Teitum Tuioti, Tausili Akana and Dylan Raiola before the Huskers game vs Northwestern.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Nebraska head coach Scott Frost meet before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Omaha Biliew stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) warms up with his team before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost smiles with referees before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Simeon Wilcher stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball player Bryce McGowens stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Chase Clemmons stands on the sideline before the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Students wait for the start of the Northwestern vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers runs for third-quarter yards against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure catches a third-quarter touchdown pass in front of Northwestern's A.J. Hampton, Jr. on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers pitches the ball to Jaquez Yant against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pyrotechnics help start the fourth quarter of Nebraska versus Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Pyrotechnics help start the fourth quarter of Nebraska versus Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson tries to rally the crowd in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich pressures Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski on a fourth-down incomplete pass in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost hugs Zavier Betts afer he ruas 83-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Zavier Betts runs 83-yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans wave shamrocks to promote game in Ireland next year in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!