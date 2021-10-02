Six Nebraska basketball recruits attend Huskers' game against Northwestern

Nebraska basketball’s recruiting brigade stepped onto the Memorial Stadium sidelines about 45 minutes before kickoff.

Omaha Biliew (No. 5 player in 2023 class), Simeon Wilcher (No. 11 player in 2023), Trey Green (No. 1 point guard in 2023), Jamarques Lawrence (No. 59 shooting guard in 2022) Chase Clemmons (2023 point guard with 13 Division I offers) and Denim Dawson (2022 forward with 16 D-I offers) all attended Saturday’s game against Northwestern, and the prospective Huskers enjoyed a boisterous pregame scene.

Nebraska students started separate chants for Bryce and Trey McGowens, who posed for photos with Clemmons, their cousin. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg threw the bones toward the student section to raucous applause. And Sergio Wilcher, the father of Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher and weekend visitor Simeon Wilcher, borrowed a cheerleader’s pompoms and started a “Go Big Red” chant.

Nebraska football followed that scene with its best first half of the season. Thirty-five points, no punts, and for Nebraska’s basketball recruits, a visit they won't soon forget.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.