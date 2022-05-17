SMU guard Emmanuel Bandoumel transfers to Nebraska

SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel has committed to Nebraska, according to his Instagram.

Bandoumel, a 6-foot-4 guard from Canada, averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season. He shot 36.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3.

He has one season of eligibility remaining.

“Emmanuel gives us another guard with positional size on the perimeter,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “... Defensively, he has the size and athleticism to guard several spots which matches up well with our other backcourt players. He also brings experience and leadership having started at SMU for the past three seasons.”

Bandoumel started 68 games in three seasons at SMU, and he averaged over 10 points in each of his final two. He entered the transfer portal on May 2, one day after the immediate eligibility deadline. But the Mustangs changed coaches this offseason, which should help Bandoumel’s waiver case.

With Bandoumel’s addition, the Huskers are two scholarships over the allotted limit (13) for next season. The Huskers are still waiting on Trey McGowens and Lat Mayen to decide their futures. But at this point, retaining either player would require the Huskers shedding a scholarship.

Bandoumel joins North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel, Alabama transfer Juwan Gary, juco big man Blaise Keita and freshmen Jamarques Lawrence and Ramel Lloyd as NU newcomers. The Huskers will welcome their newest teammates for summer workouts in June.

“ In Sam (Griesel), Juwan (Gary) and Emmanuel, I think we’ve added three players from the portal who will help us defensively with their length and size,” Hoiberg said.

