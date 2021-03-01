Teddy Allen leaves Husker hoops with a few games left in the season

LINCOLN — Six days after scoring 41 points in a game — the second-most points in school history — Teddy Allen is leaving the Nebraska basketball program. Allen averaged 16.5 points and 4.7 rebounds for the 6-17 Huskers this season.
“I would like to thank Coach Hoiberg and his coaching staff for allowing me to come back to Nebraska and have the opportunity to play basketball in the best conference in the country,” Allen said in a statement released by NU. “I appreciate the support I’ve received from everyone in the program. I am thankful for the love I have received from my teammates and the relationships we have built over the last year. I also want to give a special thank you to the Husker fans for their encouragement and support.
“After a lot of thought over the last few days, I have made the decision to focus on getting fully healthy in preparation for the next step in my basketball journey. I will continue to stay at Nebraska for the spring semester and work toward graduation. I am looking forward to what the future holds, as I explore my options.”
Said Hoiberg: “I enjoyed the opportunity to coach Teddy over the past year. We will support him as he finishes the spring semester and wish him nothing but the best going forward.”
Allen told The World-Herald he met with Hoiberg on Sunday. The decision - "mutual" according to a person with knowledge of the situation - was made then for Allen to leave the program with three regular-season games and at least on Big Ten tournament game remaining on the schedule. The Huskers host Rutgers Monday night.
"It's the best decision at this time for me and my family," Allen said. Allen should be able to graduate from NU in August, giving him transfer options if he seeks them.
Hoiberg benched Allen two different times in the Huskers' 78-74 win over Minnesota on Saturday, the last of which came early in the second half when Allen took and missed a 3-pointer. Hoiberg waved for Shamiel Stevenson to come into the game, and Stevenson soon did.
Allen went to the bench and cheered for his teammates. He also had a long conversation with Husker assistant Matt Abdelmassih.
Allen said the benching was not related to his departure.
"Nah, we won the game," Allen said. "No frustration there. It's just best for me and my family."
Allen has been battling a wrist injury, Hoiberg said, that gets worse when it is bent back.
"I've had a wrist (injury)," Allen said. "No sense in hurting myself."
A graduate of Boys Town, Allen may now look for his fifth college basketball team. He began his career at West Virginia, transferred to Wichita State, was kicked out of Wichita State and landed at Western Nebraska Community College. He signed with Nebraska after a strong season at WNCC. Allen also did not entirely rule out considering professional basketball.
"I haven't really had time to process everything," Allen said. "I'm just playing it by ear right now. There's a little time before I've got to decide on it."
He was NU's top scorer in many games this year, and had one of the best games in school history with a 41 points, eight rebounds and six assists in an 86-83 loss to Penn State.
"Don't mean nothing," Allen said after that game. "We came up short."
Allen's 41 points were one short of the school record set by Eric Piatkowski. Allen did not know he was one point short of the record, nor did he take the final shot of the game, which was needed to tie the Nittany Lions and send the game into overtime.
In the following game at Illinois, Allen scored just five points in 20 minutes.
Against Minnesota he went scoreless. He played 10 minutes. He also was benched for the entire game at Minnesota, per Hoiberg's decision that Allen uphold team standards.
“That other group that was out there was giving us great minutes and playing with a great rhythm,” Hoiberg said of Allen’s benching Saturday. “It wasn’t anything more than that.”
Allen's departure continues a revolving door of players in the Husker men's basketball program. Four of the team's leading scorers from last season left the program with eligibility still remaining; six players overall left. A 2020 signee, Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, also decided in June 2020 he would not play for the Huskers. In January, he declared himself eligible for both the G League Draft and the NBA Draft.