Teddy Allen returns to Nebraska basketball's lineup

Nebraska men's basketball junior Teddy Allen returned to the starting lineup Wednesday night after missing Monday night's game at Minnesota.
Allen, NU's leading scorer at 17.2 points per game, was benched for Monday's game due to coach Fred Hoiberg's decision. Allen was replaced in the starting lineup by Trevor Lakes in NU's 79-61 loss.
On Wednesday night, Allen was back in the starting lineup against No. 21 Wisconsin. It was the Huskers' first home game since Jan. 10.
