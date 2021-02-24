Teddy Allen scored 41 points, but that wasn't the most impressive part of his game

LINCOLN — The first three minutes and 54 seconds of Teddy Allen’s 41-point, eight-rebound, six-assist game seem modest in hindsight.
Yes, he made his first 3-pointer. Then he missed one. He committed a foul. The Huskers trailed Penn State 11-3 and seemed headed for another frustrating half of offense.
Allen made his second 3-pointer at the 16:06 mark. That was common for him — he’s hit two treys in all but five games this season. But that play seemed to open up PSU’s defense for Allen to do what he does best — drive to the paint and score from every imaginable shot angle.
With a smattering of family and friends in the Pinnacle Bank Arena stands, the atmosphere had the feel of an open gym. Allen has an open-gym game, and he scored more points than any other Big Ten player has in a game this season.
“Really impressive to see what Teddy Allen did as a basketball player,” PSU coach Jim Ferry said. “We were throwing the kitchen sink at him.”
Allen has a kitchen sink full of ways to score. Catch-and-shoot 3s. Flat-footed, abrupt 3-pointers. Runners in the lane. Fakes and feints and double pumps that lead to a fadeaway six-footers.
“The ball finds you in different ways sometimes, some nights,” Allen said.
He and Nebraska may need all of those skills, and more, Thursday night at No. 5 Illinois.
Allen made 6 of 9 3s on Tuesday — his best performance at the college level — and he hit 10 of 15 shots inside the arc. In his 28-point first half — a school record — Allen hit eight shots in and around the paint as Nittany Lion defenders tended to overplay his perimeter shot.
These sometimes off-balance, unorthodox shots appear unplanned, but reporters have seen Allen working after games on the kind of mid-range runners and jumpers that some players have discarded from their repertoire. Allen has not, and the Nittany Lions didn’t do much to stop it for a half.
They did in the second half, though.
“They just had guys stop me before I got to the rim,” Allen said. “Most of the time in the first half, once I got by one guy, there was nobody else there, but this time there was in the second half.”
So Allen adjusted again and played point guard. His four assists in the second half were more than he’s ever had in a full game, and his six assists for the game doubled his previous career high. Center Derrick Walker was a primary beneficiary of those passes, which Allen would make once he’d drawn multiple defenders to him.
“That was the most impressive thing about it, just his all-around game,” NU coach Fred Hoiberg said of Allen’s unselfishness. “He went out and made the right plays. He had eight rebounds, he had six assists. … When you score 41 and have six assists, that’s a really hard thing to do in a college game.”
According to College Basketball Reference, only four power-conference players in the past decade have had a 41-8-6 stat line: Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield and Trae Young, LSU’s Ben Simmons, and Allen.
Allen fell one point short of the single-game school record. Eric Piatkowski — whose son, Jace, is a walk-on on the current NU team — scored 42 in the 1994 Big Eight tournament. Like Aleks Maric — who scored 41 points in 2007 while missing 10 free throws — Allen didn’t know how close he was to the scoring record. He’ll have to settle for the highest-scoring game in Pinnacle Bank Arena history. Any one of those assists to Walker could have been the points Allen needed to etch his name atop the list.
“I’m a playmaker,” Allen said. “I just try to score the ball. I feel like if I have the ball, it’s an amount of time before I make play like that. It’s just a matter of how the game presents itself.”
If starting Husker point guard Dalano Banton continues to struggle, Allen may handle and distribute the ball more often. Hoiberg effectively benched Banton after five minutes of lackluster play in the second half. Banton played 13 minutes overall. He played 19 in a 75-58 loss to Purdue on Saturday.
At the start of Big Ten play, Banton was averaging a combined 27 points, rebounds and assists per game. He’s now down to 20.3 after Tuesday night.
“I think I’ve pretty much shown and proven the guys who give us the best chance to win the game are the ones who are going to be on the floor,” Hoiberg said, citing the “really good” play of Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
Hoiberg said his coaching staff has to do “everything we can” to get Banton going again. Banton started the game, but Hoiberg didn’t like his pace running the offense.
“When he plays well, we’re in the game,” Hoiberg said. “But I had other guys out there that I thought played very good basketball tonight, and that’s why they were on the floor.”
Notes
» Illinois lost 81-72 Tuesday night at Michigan State. The Illini trailed for much of the game despite Ayo Dosunmu’s 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Dosunmu, who scored 31 in Illinois’ 77-72 overtime win at Nebraska on Feb. 12, has two triple-doubles this season.
» Hoiberg praised Trey McGowens’ performance against Penn State. The junior had 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.
“I thought he played within himself,” Hoiberg said.