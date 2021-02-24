Teddy Allen scored 41 points, but that wasn't the most impressive part of his game

Allen made 6 of 9 3s on Tuesday — his best performance at the college level — and he hit 10 of 15 shots inside the arc. In his 28-point first half — a school record — Allen hit eight shots in and around the paint as Nittany Lion defenders tended to overplay his perimeter shot.

These sometimes off-balance, unorthodox shots appear unplanned, but reporters have seen Allen working after games on the kind of mid-range runners and jumpers that some players have discarded from their repertoire. Allen has not, and the Nittany Lions didn’t do much to stop it for a half.

They did in the second half, though.

“They just had guys stop me before I got to the rim,” Allen said. “Most of the time in the first half, once I got by one guy, there was nobody else there, but this time there was in the second half.”

So Allen adjusted again and played point guard. His four assists in the second half were more than he’s ever had in a full game, and his six assists for the game doubled his previous career high. Center Derrick Walker was a primary beneficiary of those passes, which Allen would make once he’d drawn multiple defenders to him.