Teddy Allen scores 23 in Nebraska's win over South Dakota

LINCOLN — It’s an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena, so you didn’t have to guess at how Nebraska guard Teddy Allen’s roar sounded as he came to bench early in the second half of NU’s 76-69 win over South Dakota.
You could hear it echo. The former Boys Town star had just scored seven straight of his game-high 23 points to get the Huskers’ blood flowing after a sluggish, foul-ridden first half in which Allen had played just six minutes. He made up for it in a hurry.
By the time Allen celebrated a second corner 3-pointer from Husker guard Kobe Webster, the rest of his teammates had caught up with him.
NU used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to put away the pesky Coyotes, who couldn’t buy a 3-pointer but had a pace and defensive plan to frustrate the Huskers, who frequently turned possessions into aggressive, one-on-one drives to the hoop.
The approach initially worked against Nebraska — who drew five offensive charges — before paying off in the form of 29 free throws, of which NU made 21. Allen hit seven of those. Trey McGowens — who added 13 points and six rebounds — hit six.
The Huskers overcame standout play from South Dakota senior guard Stanley Umude, who had 11 rebounds and scored 23 points in a variety of ways. He struggled only from 3-point range — he hit 1 of 6 — and, in that, he mirrored the struggles of his team, which came into the game hitting 5 of 34 from long range. The Coyotes hit just 7 of 26 Tuesday night. The bricks fell particularly heavy in the second half.
NU wasn’t much better from long range — 7 for 24 — but Webster’s two 3-pointers came during a stretch where he and Dalano Banton triggered the game’s defining run.
Still, USD controlled the pace and game until McGowens hit a 3-pointer with 7:15 left in the first half to tie the game at 22. Lat Mayen — who finished with six points and 12 rebounds — made his second trey to give the Huskers a 27-24 advantage. That started a 12-5 run over the final 6:07, mostly executed while NU’s two top scorers, Allen and Banton, sat on the bench with foul trouble. McGowens led all Huskers in the first half with nine points, while Allen and Shamiel Stevenson pitched in seven.
The first half was marked by two long reviews attached to one South Dakota possession and 21 fouls, two of which were technical fouls. Allen was whistled for what looked to be a complaint to an official after Allen believed he was fouled.
Nebraska next plays Sunday against Florida A&M as part of an extended doubleheader with the Husker women’s basketball team.
