Teddy Allen scores 23 in Nebraska's win over South Dakota

LINCOLN — It’s an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena, so you didn’t have to guess at how Nebraska guard Teddy Allen’s roar sounded as he came to bench early in the second half of NU’s 76-69 win over South Dakota.

You could hear it echo. The former Boys Town star had just scored seven straight of his game-high 23 points to get the Huskers’ blood flowing after a sluggish, foul-ridden first half in which Allen had played just six minutes. He made up for it in a hurry.

By the time Allen celebrated a second corner 3-pointer from Husker guard Kobe Webster, the rest of his teammates had caught up with him.

NU used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to put away the pesky Coyotes, who couldn’t buy a 3-pointer but had a pace and defensive plan to frustrate the Huskers, who frequently turned possessions into aggressive, one-on-one drives to the hoop.

The approach initially worked against Nebraska — who drew five offensive charges — before paying off in the form of 29 free throws, of which NU made 21. Allen hit seven of those. Trey McGowens — who added 13 points and six rebounds — hit six.