Teddy Allen scores 41 points in Nebraska's loss to Penn State

LINCOLN — One of the best individual performances in Nebraska basketball history wasn’t enough to deliver the Huskers a win Tuesday night.
Teddy Allen scored 41 points — a record inside Pinnacle Bank Arena and the second-highest total in school history — and added eight rebounds and six assists, but Penn State — the only team NU has beaten in league play — feasted off offensive rebounds and 3-pointers to pull out an 86-83 win.
A Boys Town graduate, Allen also set the NU record for most points in a half with 28 and fell just one point short of Eric Piatkowski’s record 42 points in the 1994 Big Eight Tournament. His performance — 16-for-24 from the floor, 6-9 from 3-point range, 3-3 from the free throw line — single-handedly kept the Huskers (5-16 overall and 1-13 in the Big Ten) in a game they otherwise squandered with 18 turnovers and an inability to keep PSU (8-12 and 5-11) off the boards. The Nittany Lions turned 16 offensive rebounds into 16 points and all those Husker miscues into 25 points off turnovers. The small advantage Penn State grabbed with a 11-4 run late in the game was enough to hold off a late Husker charge that included a missed Trey McGowens’ 3-pointer to tie.
Nebraska grabbed a 48-47 lead on a free throw from McGowens — who scored 17 — with just under 15 minutes left.
Cue the nightmare stretch of basketball that has bedeviled NU for the entire Fred Hoiberg era. Penn State retook the lead 12 seconds later on a jumper Myles Dread. McGowens missed a 3. PSU hit a 3 after an offensive rebound. Nebraska’s next two possessions were Allen turnovers, followed by Nittany Lion 3s. The 11-0 run forced a Hoiberg timeout.
The Huskers answered in a big way, splashing 3 after 3 — two from Allen, two from McGowens and two from Thor Thorbjarnarson — to tie the game at 70 with 6:20 left.
Again, Penn State pulled ahead — this time for good — on a wide-open corner 3 from Jamari Wheeler. It started a 11-4 run that gave PSU a 81-74 lead with 53 seconds left. NU scored nine points in the final minute, but McGowens’ final shot — wide open after a handoff pass from Allen — faded to the left. The Nittany Lions got the game’s final rebound for a 42-29 edge. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 29 points while forward John Harrar had ten points and 14 rebounds. Eight of them came on the offensive end.
Allen, mirroring several “Teddy Takeover” scoring bursts from earlier this season, carried the Huskers after Penn State jumped out to an 11-3 behind a trio of 3-pointers from Jones, who paced the Nittany Lions in the first half with 17 points. But Allen outgunned him with aggression and efficiency, hitting 11 of 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes. He scored on three 3-pointers of his own, four of his herky-jerky pull-up shots in the lane, two free throws, two reverse layups, a dunk and, near the end of his scoring spree, a traditional 3-point play that had him gesturing to the sparse crowd of players’ family and friends inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.
His 28 became a school record for one half, surpassing James Palmer’s 27 points in the Big Ten Tournament. Still, Penn State led 39-38 at halftime because it dominated the boards — 24 rebounds to Nebraska’s 13 — and scored eight second-chance points off of ten offensive rebounds. PSU hit 7 of 17 from 3 in the opening 20 minutes, and also got easy layups at the rim off of NU turnovers and poor Husker transition defense.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH