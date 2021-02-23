Teddy Allen scores 41 points in Nebraska's loss to Penn State

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Huskers answered in a big way, splashing 3 after 3 — two from Allen, two from McGowens and two from Thor Thorbjarnarson — to tie the game at 70 with 6:20 left.

Again, Penn State pulled ahead — this time for good — on a wide-open corner 3 from Jamari Wheeler. It started a 11-4 run that gave PSU a 81-74 lead with 53 seconds left. NU scored nine points in the final minute, but McGowens’ final shot — wide open after a handoff pass from Allen — faded to the left. The Nittany Lions got the game’s final rebound for a 42-29 edge. Myreon Jones led Penn State with 29 points while forward John Harrar had ten points and 14 rebounds. Eight of them came on the offensive end.

Allen, mirroring several “Teddy Takeover” scoring bursts from earlier this season, carried the Huskers after Penn State jumped out to an 11-3 behind a trio of 3-pointers from Jones, who paced the Nittany Lions in the first half with 17 points. But Allen outgunned him with aggression and efficiency, hitting 11 of 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes. He scored on three 3-pointers of his own, four of his herky-jerky pull-up shots in the lane, two free throws, two reverse layups, a dunk and, near the end of his scoring spree, a traditional 3-point play that had him gesturing to the sparse crowd of players’ family and friends inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.