Teddy Allen was 'terrific' with 29 points in Husker hoops scrimmage

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg has a roster he loves, a newly inked recruiting class that snugly fits his vision and a plan if his team gets hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.
What the Nebraska men’s basketball coach lacks is a final schedule. He expects NU to play its stand-alone season-opener Nov. 25, and to have a full nonconference slate by Wednesday. A Big Ten schedule? Hoiberg gives a little smile.
“I don’t have that answer,” Hoiberg said. “That’s such a great question. Hopefully, obviously, we’ll learn soon.”
The second-year coach has no time to hold his breath on that development. There are back-to-back scrimmages to conduct later this week so the team can acclimate to potentially playing two games over the Thanksgiving holiday in the Golden Window event.
There’s a starting lineup to construct too. That’ll be a fun challenge, because NU has various lineups it could use. Hoiberg said one of them wouldn’t feature a player shorter than 6-foot-7.
Most of them will surely feature junior Teddy Allen, the former Boys Town star who bounced around to three different schools — including Western Nebraska Community College — before landing at Nebraska this summer. The 6-foot-6 Allen scored 29 points in an intrasquad scrimmage his team won by more than 20 points. He hit more 3-pointers than any other Husker. He grabbed seven rebounds. He was, in Hoiberg’s words, “terrific.”
“It was like he went down there and just fired up shots the entire scrimmage,” Hoiberg said of the scrimmage, which was officiated by Big Ten referees. “I thought the guys moved the ball extremely well, and he was the benefactor of that movement. He shot the ball extremely well. We did some man-to-man, zone work, obviously, preparing for anything. And he looked good in both of those situations.”
Allen is part of a squad who “bought in” to Hoiberg’s free-flowing, fast-paced offense that forms the heart of the program. The issues that dogged Hoiberg’s first team — questionable commitment, stretches of hero ball, an inability to fight through adversity — don't appear to plague his second. They like being in the gym. They like working hard. They like passing the ball. Their assist-to-turnover ratio is good. Those facets are hallmarks of Hoiberg’s better teams.
“Once the games start, we don’t need to change,” Hoiberg said. “We need to stress making simple plays. We don’t need to try and hit home runs because, all of the sudden, the games count.”
Soon, they will. NU has been working with event planner Elevate Hoops for months on the Golden Window event that, in the face of rising COVID-19 cases nationwide, has contracted a bit in scope and won't have fans in attendance. Elevate announced over the weekend fans wouldn’t be allowed at Pinnacle Bank Arena or the Devaney Center.
After that, the Huskers will have the rest of their nonconference games, plus the Big Ten slate, though it hasn’t been announced if the league will play 18 or 20 games.
It was announced Monday by the NCAA that the 68-team men's basketball tournament will likely be played in its entirety in the Indianapolis metro area. Hoiberg found out that bit of news just before his press conference.
“It probably makes sense to form some kind of bubble,” Hoiberg said.
Nebraska can only control what happens within its program. Hoiberg said only two team members have contracted COVID-19 thus far, and players understand they can’t jeopardize losing several weeks of games due to an outbreak. It seems clear hangout time has been subbed out for more gym time. Hoiberg said NU players are in the gym constantly, which is one building block for success.
Another: The Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class, which featured the school's first five-star high school prospect in Bryce McGowens, another top-100 prospect in Wilhelm Breidenbach, and junior college 3-point shooter Keisei Tominaga, a Japanese star whom Hoiberg said made 48 straight corner 3-pointers in a drill. Hoiberg was ebullient about McGowens, but shared just as much excitement over the other two signees.
Hoiberg’s top assistant and lead recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, played a key role in securing all three recruits.
“When you give Fred Hoiberg skill and the versatility, good luck guarding it,” Abdelmassih said. “That’s how I feel about the three guys coming in.”
Abdelmassih is equally excited about the upcoming season for Allen. The top-shelf scorer previously clashed with West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, which led to his departure there, then he was kicked off Wichita State’s team after charges of petty theft and property damage. Abdelmassih said teams stayed away from Allen because of those situations. Nebraska chose to investigate further, and believes it made the right choice.
“He’s a good-hearted kid, he works his tail off, he wants to be good, he wants to get better in so many areas — specifically off the court,” Abdelmassih said. “We haven’t had one issue with him. He’s represented himself, most importantly, in a professional manner you would expect, and represented the university in a way you would be proud of. We certainly have shown we’re there for him.”
