Teddy Allen was 'terrific' with 29 points in Husker hoops scrimmage

“It was like he went down there and just fired up shots the entire scrimmage,” Hoiberg said of the scrimmage, which was officiated by Big Ten referees. “I thought the guys moved the ball extremely well, and he was the benefactor of that movement. He shot the ball extremely well. We did some man-to-man, zone work, obviously, preparing for anything. And he looked good in both of those situations.”

Allen is part of a squad who “bought in” to Hoiberg’s free-flowing, fast-paced offense that forms the heart of the program. The issues that dogged Hoiberg’s first team — questionable commitment, stretches of hero ball, an inability to fight through adversity — don't appear to plague his second. They like being in the gym. They like working hard. They like passing the ball. Their assist-to-turnover ratio is good. Those facets are hallmarks of Hoiberg’s better teams.

“Once the games start, we don’t need to change,” Hoiberg said. “We need to stress making simple plays. We don’t need to try and hit home runs because, all of the sudden, the games count.”