'That's just not us': Rebounding, shot selection hurts Huskers in WIU loss

The Huskers found themselves in that situation thanks in part to another poor rebounding performance. The Leathernecks outrebounded Nebraska 57-37 on Tuesday, which included 23 offensive rebounds, which turned into 22 second-chance points.

Hoiberg said the Huskers were “manhandled” on the glass. Walker challenged his teammates to fight harder for misses.

“We gotta toughen up at some point,” Walker said. “We’ve got to say we're tired of letting people come in and get our board. We’ve just got to toughen up as a team.”

Hoiberg agrees. Watching Western Illinois bully his Huskers inside reaffirmed the worry he held after watching Colorado grab 23 offensive rebounds on Halloween. And the manner in which they responded confirmed the worry that didn’t surface in either tune-up.

The Huskers cruised to double-digit victories against both Peru State and Colorado. But in doing so, their resolve went untested. So when adversity “hit us square in the face” against Western, Hoiberg said, the Huskers weren’t prepared.