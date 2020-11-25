'That's what it's all about': Huskers have fun and score points in season-opening win

The Huskers had a hot hand early, jumping out to a 14-5 lead off four Banton assists and three 3-pointers from Mayen, who lived up to his preseason hype with a series of in-rhythm jumpers. Hoiberg credited Banton with being vocal and unselfish early in the game.

“He just makes difficult plays look easy, and that's the sign of a very good point guard,” Hoiberg said.

The Cowboys kept the game within four possessions until the 7:30 mark of the first half, when NU started a pounding stretch through the final 27 minutes. The Huskers went on a 25-2 run deep into the second half.

Nebraska’s defense smothered McNeese inside the 3-point line and repeatedly got into passing lanes outside of it, forcing 27 turnovers. NU scored 43 points off of them.

“The activity level on the defensive end was exactly where we needed it,” Hoiberg said. “Guys had great hands, we got some deflections that led to some run-outs, and that’s what gets your confidence going. When you can deflect balls and get out in your transition game and get easy baskets, that makes everything else easier.”

Nebraska will have to play defense like that going forward, Hoiberg said, “because we’re not the biggest team.”