'That's what it's all about': Huskers have fun and score points in season-opening win

LINCOLN — With arms raised and a big smile, Nebraska guard Teddy Allen jogged onto the court Wednesday in an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena and acknowledged a crowd that wasn’t there. It was a humorous, feel-good gesture during a rough pandemic.
Halfway through the Huskers’ season-opening 102-55 rout over McNeese State, Allen and Trey McGowens teamed up on an alley-oop that would have raised the roof if fans were there. Allen, catching a pass from Thorir Thorbjarnarson, drove down the middle of the lane, almost to the rim, before he casually flipped a pass upward to McGowens, who caught the ball above the rim and threw it down from a foot away.
It was that kind of show for a handful of media and Husker fans watching on Big Ten Network. Sixteen steals. Seven dunks. Six scorers in double figures. Plays where three guys fly at the rim, two miss layups, but the third flips one over his shoulder into the hoop.
This year’s Huskers have already improved on last year in one way: They won their season opener. They had more points by halftime (50) than they scored in 40 minutes against UC Riverside last year. They scored 100 points for the first time since 2018. They had fun.
NU coach Fred Hoiberg even said so.
“That was a true team performance,” Hoiberg said. “Everybody who stepped on the court made a great contribution. That’s what it’s all about.”
It’s a start. It’s a win. Even if Nebraska has exactly 24 hours to savor it before a Thanksgiving tilt against much-tougher Nevada.
NU (1-0) was led by a slew of newcomers, including McGowens (14 points), Allen (14 points, five rebounds), Lat Mayen (13 points), Shamiel Stevenson (14 points, six rebounds) and, in a stuff-the-stat-sheet performance, Canadian sophomore point guard Dalano Banton, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals before exiting the game with six minutes left.
“That’s my guy,” said Stevenson, another Canadian who played his first game in nearly two years. “I love playing with him. He’s super unselfish.”
Scottsbluff High School grad Dru Kuxhausen scored 11 points for McNeese State, but he was largely held in check by a variety of Nebraska defenders, including Thorbjarnarson, who chased him all over the court with few defensive switches.
Once Nebraska neutralized the nation’s best 3-point shooter from last season, it got in the Cowboys’ pockets for double-digit steals. Allen and McGowens joined Banton with three steals apiece. McGowens nearly had several more, as the Pittsburgh transfer harassed McNeese State guards with aggressive defense.
“He’s very active,” said guard Kobe Webster, who scored 14. “Trey doesn’t really get tired. I think today is the first time I saw him ask for a sub.”
The Huskers had a hot hand early, jumping out to a 14-5 lead off four Banton assists and three 3-pointers from Mayen, who lived up to his preseason hype with a series of in-rhythm jumpers. Hoiberg credited Banton with being vocal and unselfish early in the game.
“He just makes difficult plays look easy, and that's the sign of a very good point guard,” Hoiberg said.
The Cowboys kept the game within four possessions until the 7:30 mark of the first half, when NU started a pounding stretch through the final 27 minutes. The Huskers went on a 25-2 run deep into the second half.
Nebraska’s defense smothered McNeese inside the 3-point line and repeatedly got into passing lanes outside of it, forcing 27 turnovers. NU scored 43 points off of them.
“The activity level on the defensive end was exactly where we needed it,” Hoiberg said. “Guys had great hands, we got some deflections that led to some run-outs, and that’s what gets your confidence going. When you can deflect balls and get out in your transition game and get easy baskets, that makes everything else easier.”
Nebraska will have to play defense like that going forward, Hoiberg said, “because we’re not the biggest team.”
Reserve forward Derrick Walker was suspended for 16 games due to NCAA violations at his previous school. Freshman center Eduardo Andre tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out multiple weeks.
That means sophomore Yvan Ouedraogo is the Huskers’ primary frontcourt player. He struggled to finish at the rim Wednesday, shooting 3 for 12. Hoiberg said he’d like to see Ouedraogo kick out some of those offensive rebounds to reset the offense.
But that was his lone quibble Wednesday. It had to be, right? A 47-point win doesn’t come along every day. Nevada won’t be so easy on Thanksgiving Day.
“Do we have room to grow? Absolutely we do,” Hoiberg said. “But I know these guys … it’s an enjoyable group to be around. It’s a passionate group. And they’re fun. You see their personalities, how they’ve come out as we’ve gone along in this process. This was a huge first step for us.”
Notes
» In a surprise pregame greeting, Nebraska players were introduced on the video screens by friends and family.
In the case of Mayen, it appeared the entire youth basketball program of the John McVeity Centre YMCA in Smithfield Plains, South Australia, was on hand to announce him in the starting lineup. Husker teammates clapped heartily for Mayen.
Allen was introduced by a variety of family and friends, including his son and the Boys Town basketball team.
“Teddy got a little emotional,” Hoiberg said.
Hoiberg credited director of basketball operations Luca Virgilio for coming up with the idea for the video.
» McNeese State got 20 points from senior guard Ra’Shawn Langston, the only player on the court wearing a mask during play.
