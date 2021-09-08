The Huskers' Big Ten schedule features some bankable wins, but also a tough start to December

The Big Ten unveiled Nebraska's conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The final tally: nine games against 2020-21 NCAA tournament teams, eight of which will come during conference play.

With 62 days until the Huskers begin their season by hosting Western Illinois, here are three takeaways from Nebraska’s league schedule.

Bankable wins

Nebraska plays six games against the four other Big Ten teams that finished last season with a losing record. The Huskers face Northwestern and Indiana twice and Penn State and Minnesota once. Easy wins don’t exist in the Big Ten, especially for a program that has won 14 games over the past two seasons. But these games represent Nebraska’s best chances to improve on their 3-16 conference record in 2020.

Home-and-homes

Big Ten teams that Nebraska plays twice this season: Indiana, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers and Iowa. That’s four of the top six teams from last year’s conference standings, and Rutgers won a game in the NCAA tournament last season. The schedule gods did Nebraska no favors here.

Tough start to December