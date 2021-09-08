 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Huskers' Big Ten schedule features some bankable wins, but also a tough start to December
0 comments
topical
COMMENTARY

The Huskers' Big Ten schedule features some bankable wins, but also a tough start to December

Eduardo Andre on Big Ten physicality

The Big Ten unveiled Nebraska's conference schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The final tally: nine games against 2020-21 NCAA tournament teams, eight of which will come during conference play.

With 62 days until the Huskers begin their season by hosting Western Illinois, here are three takeaways from Nebraska’s league schedule.

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Bankable wins

Nebraska plays six games against the four other Big Ten teams that finished last season with a losing record. The Huskers face Northwestern and Indiana twice and Penn State and Minnesota once. Easy wins don’t exist in the Big Ten, especially for a program that has won 14 games over the past two seasons. But these games represent Nebraska’s best chances to improve on their 3-16 conference record in 2020.

Home-and-homes

Big Ten teams that Nebraska plays twice this season: Indiana, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers and Iowa. That’s four of the top six teams from last year’s conference standings, and Rutgers won a game in the NCAA tournament last season. The schedule gods did Nebraska no favors here.

Tough start to December

The Huskers will play five consecutive Power 5 opponents to start December. Sandwiched between their Big Ten-ACC challenge game against N.C. State (Dec. 1) and a non-conference matchup vs. Kansas State (Dec. 19) are Big Ten games against Indiana (Dec. 5) and Michigan (Dec. 7) and the Holiday Hoopsgiving game against Auburn (Dec. 11) in Atlanta. Three of those games are on the road or at a neural site. Nebraska should fatten its record against mid-major teams in November, but we’ll learn a lot more about this roster during the first 19 days of December.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert