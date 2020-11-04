The KenPom ratings are out. Nebraska basketball will have to pack a lunch for Big Ten play

College basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy — who runs the data-heavy kenpom.com ratings site — released his preseason ratings on Wednesday.

Nebraska will start the season ranked 118th, which is 44 spots ahead of where it ended last season, at 162nd.

NU is also last, by some margin, in the Big Ten. Every other league team is inside the top 70, starting with Northwestern at 70. The league comprises a stunning 33.3% of the top 27, with Wisconsin (No. 7) leading the way. Ohio State (10), Iowa (12), Michigan State (15), Michigan (17), Illinois (18) and Purdue (25) are in the top 25.

There are leagues with more elite designations — the Big 12 has five teams inside the top ten and is ranked as Pomeroy’s top league headed into 2020-2021 — but no league that has 93% of its members in preseason top 70.

Translation: Nebraska needs to pack a big lunch for the Big Ten this year.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge opponent Georgia Tech is No. 73 in the rankings. Creighton, a presumptive opponent if NU and CU can make it work, is No. 12.

