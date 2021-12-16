The pros and cons of Nebraska men's basketball playing slower

Pro: Organization

The Huskers have too often abused the autonomy Hoiberg’s system gives them. Alonzo Verge has been benched on multiple occasions for missing contested fadeaway jumpers instead of passing to the perimeter. Nebraska’s shooters have (perhaps in response) hoisted contested pull-up 3-pointers while their teammates stand watching. The ball movement Hoiberg envisioned hasn’t manifested naturally. Maybe he can manufacture it.

Con: Playing against set defenses

The Huskers wouldn’t abandon up-tempo play altogether, but they would run more selectively, which would allow opposing defenses to better prepare for each possession. Cross matches, which are mismatches that occur when defenses don’t have time to identify who’s guarding whom, would be harder to find. Driving lanes and passing windows would be tighter. And Nebraska’s speed advantages matter less than its strength disadvantages in half-court settings.

Pro: Blowout prevention