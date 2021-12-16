The pros and cons of Nebraska men's basketball playing slower

LINCOLN — After the first back-to-back 30-point losses in Nebraska basketball history, coach Fred Hoiberg appears ready to try a strategy he has seldom applied during his coaching career — slow it down.
Nebraska (5-6) ranks 34th in fastest adjusted tempo through 11 games, and the Huskers ranked no lower than 35th in Hoiberg’s first two seasons. Hoiberg employed the same style at Iowa State, where the Cyclones also ranked 34th or higher during four of Hoiberg’s five seasons as coach. But after Saturday’s loss to Auburn, Hoiberg sounded open to change.
“We’re gonna change a couple things up with the way we’re going through our offense,” Hoiberg said. “Try to control it a little better, especially early on in the game.”
“Control” is often code for set plays and half-court basketball. Nebraska’s go-go style hasn’t led to the offense Hoiberg envisioned, partially because the Huskers haven’t lived up to their jump-shooting reputations. And opponents like Auburn and Michigan have turned NU’s misses into transition opportunities, which have led to embarrassing deficits.
Hoiberg hasn’t said that NU will temper its tempo yet, but his allusions beg the question: What might the Huskers look like playing a slower game?
Here’s a pros and cons list.
Pro: Organization
The Huskers have too often abused the autonomy Hoiberg’s system gives them. Alonzo Verge has been benched on multiple occasions for missing contested fadeaway jumpers instead of passing to the perimeter. Nebraska’s shooters have (perhaps in response) hoisted contested pull-up 3-pointers while their teammates stand watching. The ball movement Hoiberg envisioned hasn’t manifested naturally. Maybe he can manufacture it.
Con: Playing against set defenses
The Huskers wouldn’t abandon up-tempo play altogether, but they would run more selectively, which would allow opposing defenses to better prepare for each possession. Cross matches, which are mismatches that occur when defenses don’t have time to identify who’s guarding whom, would be harder to find. Driving lanes and passing windows would be tighter. And Nebraska’s speed advantages matter less than its strength disadvantages in half-court settings.
Pro: Blowout prevention
Think Wisconsin football. The Badgers aren’t the most talented team in the Big Ten, but they win a lot of games and rarely get dusted because they hog possession. Nebraska lost to Auburn on Saturday because the Tigers were better. It lost by 31 because the Tigers had 77 possessions to prove they were better. If the Huskers slow their pace, they’ll force opponents to value possessions more. Scarcity puts pressure on the favorite, which most of NU’s opponents will be going forward.
Con: Change is hard
The Huskers have practiced pace and space since they arrived on campus. That’s a hard habit to break midseason. Moreover, several of Hoiberg’s current (and future) players cited his up-tempo offense as a reason for their commitments. How would they respond to the change, particularly if the early results are clunky?
Pro: Versatility
Any change in pace Hoiberg might deploy would be temporary. It might last a few games, it might last the rest of the season. Regardless, the Huskers would emerge from the end of that stretch a more diverse offense better prepared to handle other slow-poke teams. Eleven of the 14 Big Ten teams rank 139th or lower in adjusted tempo.
Con: Comebacks are difficult
The Wisconsin football theory, in reverse. Slowing the pace hinders an opponent’s chance to build a big lead, but it would also hinder Nebraska’s ability to cut into one. Ten-point leads would feel like 15, and each opponent basket would feel more deflating. You don’t see the Badgers erasing two-score deficits often.