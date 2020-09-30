The secret sauce of success — chemistry — building on Fred Hoiberg's second Husker team

Intangibles. Chemistry. Culture. Secret sauce stuff Nebraska may have lacked last season, when the team had an in-season departure, a few benchings and multiple suspensions.

Allen used the words “smoothly” and “seamless” to describe NU’s gelling process, which included adding eight new players to the roster.

“There’s no cliques,” Allen said. “We all good. We’re all just working.”

Senior point guard Kobe Webster — who transferred after three years at Western Illinois — said the transition has been “fairly easy — a lot easier than I had experience with.”

“I think we all had one common goal in choosing Nebraska,” Webster said.

It’s clear Webster — who along with Allen are the only two Husker men’s players to speak since the start of the pandemic — has something to do with the chemistry.

He’s one of two seniors on the team — the other is Thor Thorbjarnarson — and didn’t hesitate, he said, to establish himself as a leader once he arrived from WIU. Hoiberg “gave me that chance to be vocal,” Webster said, and the role fits his personality.