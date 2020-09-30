The secret sauce of success — chemistry — building on Fred Hoiberg's second Husker team

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men’s basketball team officially had a week off recently. In the long on-ramp to a pandemic-altered season, that’s not a surprise.
But Teddy Allen didn’t care. He was in the gym and getting up shots. Putting in hours of work outside of practice has long been Allen’s modus operandi, wherever he’s been in his basketball journey. So Allen went in to the Hendricks Training Complex one morning and asked the trainer who else was coming in for workouts.
The answer: Everyone.
“They had a schedule for the whole day of everybody coming in and getting their work in,” Allen said. “It’s been like that from the get-go.”
Yes, a quarantine can make a man hungry for his craft, and that may have factored in here. But it’s possible that the biggest shift from year one of the Fred Hoiberg era — which resulted in a 7-25 season — to year two isn’t related to NU’s improved length on defense or the addition of a 6-foot-9 shooter, Lat Mayen, who has piqued everyone’s interest.
It’s Wednesday team yoga, followed by team meetings on social justice issues. It’s most of the team living in the same apartment complex. It’s Allen’s ability, after being with the program just a few months, to break down the games of teammates Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson like he was a TV analyst.
Intangibles. Chemistry. Culture. Secret sauce stuff Nebraska may have lacked last season, when the team had an in-season departure, a few benchings and multiple suspensions.
Allen used the words “smoothly” and “seamless” to describe NU’s gelling process, which included adding eight new players to the roster.
“There’s no cliques,” Allen said. “We all good. We’re all just working.”
Senior point guard Kobe Webster — who transferred after three years at Western Illinois — said the transition has been “fairly easy — a lot easier than I had experience with.”
“I think we all had one common goal in choosing Nebraska,” Webster said.
It’s clear Webster — who along with Allen are the only two Husker men’s players to speak since the start of the pandemic — has something to do with the chemistry.
He’s one of two seniors on the team — the other is Thor Thorbjarnarson — and didn’t hesitate, he said, to establish himself as a leader once he arrived from WIU. Hoiberg “gave me that chance to be vocal,” Webster said, and the role fits his personality.
“I like being able to control the traffic and make sure guys are in the right positions on the court, being able to talk to guys, understanding how guys are taking certain things” he said. “Whether I have to talk to a guy this way, or a different guy a certain way.”
Thanks to Nebraska’s thorough coronavirus protocols — that were designed first for the Husker football team but benefited the basketball programs as well — Webster and some of his teammates were able to arrive in June. Those summer months proved important to the team’s bonding, because players and coaches were able to talk about racial injustice issues that stemmed, at first, from the killing of George Floyd in late May, but prompted action from the team in late August after the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooting of Jacob Blake.
The weekly small forums put together by Hoiberg and assistants Matt Abdelmassih and Armon Gates to “to learn about each other’s experiences with social injustice,” Webster said, became a written statements penned by Webster and Allen, who later read them at a full-team event outside their practice facility. Each player represented the name of a Black person who had experienced violence. Webster and Allen were last, and spoke from a podium.
“Teddy and I specifically felt the need to let other programs on campus see us use our platform as we did,” Webster said.
The moment, Webster, gave him a chance to show he’d be vocal on and off the court and “make sure everybody’s on the same page.” Other student-athletes on campus reached out to him and Allen with “a lot of positive feedback.” Webster appreciated the support from Hoiberg and assistants.
On the court, Webster loves Hoiberg’s up-tempo, high-scoring system. At WIU, Webster said, he had to run a set play on almost every possession. When he was looking for transfer destinations, Hoiberg pitched NU’s pace of play — among the 25 fastest teams in the country. Webster was sold.
Nebraska’s workouts are half as long, Webster said, as Western Illinois’ practices. But they’re far more intense, too. Fast in the full court. Fast in the half court. Sprint to set a screen, sprint when you make a cut.
“It just comes down to my conditioning,” Webster said. “Being able to push the pace consistently for however long I’m out there.”
Pushing — pace, or each other — doesn’t seem like it’ll be as big of an obstacle for Hoiberg’s second team.
“Once we were able to touch the floor and have open gyms, things flowed pretty smoothly,” Webster said. “That comes from being so close off the court. We just naturally have those same relationships on the court. It was easy to learn everyone’s strengths and understand how they want to play. We all have a common goal, so that makes it a lot easier.”
