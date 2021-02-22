These stats show the extent of Nebraska basketball's offensive struggles

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg embraces the way advanced statistics inform and shape basketball, and the Nebraska coach has a few go-to data points he believes best tell the story of success.
One is a visual shot distribution chart. He wants to see his team’s shots come from beyond the 3-point arc and also inside the paint — particularly the “restricted zone,” that little half circle under the hoop where players dunk and take layups. Conversely, he wants his opponents’ shot distribution chart to feature more mid-range 2-pointers, as it indicates his defense chased shooters away from the 3-point line.
Hoiberg looks first, however, at his team’s effective field goal percentage (eFG%), which adjusts for the added value of a 3-pointer.
The formula is simple.
(3-pointers made x 0.5 + Total field goals made) / Total field goal attempts
At 46% for the season, Nebraska currently ranks last out of 14 Big Ten teams in eFG%. NU is 310th nationally, according to Team Rankings.com, and no power-conference team is lower than that.
“We don’t have a very good effective field goal percentage right now, and that has to do with our 3-point shooting has not been great, to say the least, this year,” Hoiberg said Monday, one day before the Huskers’ home game with Penn State.
At 31.8%, Nebraska ranks 260th nationally in 3-point percentage. But the Huskers make rate on 2-pointers is perhaps more alarming.
An average offense makes 50% inside the arc. A bad one hovers around 47%. NU is currently making 44.8% of its 2-pointers, which ranks 317th nationally. In its last three games — all losses — the mark dips to 38.2%, largely because Nebraska has made just 23 of 54 layups and dunks in those games.
Is it fatigue? The sheer flood of seven games in 12 days after a four-week COVID pause? Hoiberg says it is to some degree. No other team has had its entire rotation contract COVID like Nebraska did, Hoiberg said, then try to play 12 games in less than one calendar month.
But NU was not a good shooting team last season, and never really has been since joining the Big Ten a decade ago. According to KenPom.com, in Big Ten games only, Nebraska has never ranked higher than eighth in eFG%, which it did in 2016 with career 40% 3-point shooter Andrew White. Other than that, the Huskers have not finished ranked higher than 10th.
Elite Big Ten defenses? The Huskers have had those. The 2014 NCAA tournament squad ranked second in defensive eFG% in Big Ten games. The 22-win 2018 team ranked second. Both offenses, however, ranked 10th. Four times — 2015, 2017, 2019 and this year — the Huskers’ offenses ranked 13th in eFG% for Big Ten games. Hoiberg’s first team ranked 12th.
That’s a decade of more bricks than swishes. Hoiberg is trying to fix that alongside another issue: Free throws.
Nebraska is making 59.7% of its free throws in league games. In total, the number is 62.4%, which ranks last in the Big Ten, last among all power-conference teams and 332nd nationally.
“We’ve shot more free throws than our (Big Ten) opponents this year and we’ve won one game,” Hoiberg said. “That’s incredible to me.”
One factor remains the shooting of NU’s posts, particularly Yvan Ouedraogo, who has made 18 of 46 from the line this season. The three posts combine to shoot 41.4% from the line. Removing their contribution would improve NU to 66.8% — which is still well below where Hoiberg wants it.
“Normally after practice the coach tells us to get on the free-throw line, make a certain amount of free throws,” said forward Lat Mayen, who leads the team at 77.3% from the free-throw line. “But we’re not shooting good as a team, so we definitely should be getting in there a little more and shooting more free throws after practice, before practice, or whenever guys have some extra time to come in.”
Missed free throws weren’t much of an issue the last time NU played the Nittany Lions. The Huskers only shot three and made one in a 62-61 win.
It was the second of PSU’s four straight losses. Penn State isn't better than Nebraska on offense, and in Big Ten games, it has the league's worst defensive eFG%. The Huskers shot an eFG% of 54.5% in the first game against Penn State. That’s their second-best performance in a Big Ten game, surpassed only by NU’s first loss to Michigan State, before the COVID pause.
A repeat performance of either game might net Nebraska its second Big Ten win of the year.
"I like to challenge anybody to say they shoot more than we do in practice,” Hoiberg said. “That's our practice right now, shooting, finishing, trying to get a rhythm going where we can knock down those looks when they present themselves."
Notes
» Hoiberg said he’ll keep his usual starting lineup — Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens, Teddy Allen, Derrick Walker and Lat Mayen — despite their struggles in the 75-58 loss to Purdue. Hoiberg inserted four reserves to begin the second half against the Boilermakers.
» Since the Huskers’ win over Penn State — in which he played 25 minutes, scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds — forward Derrick Walker has played eight, 13 and 15 minutes in the subsequent three games. He committed four fouls in two of those games.
Over the last three games, Hoiberg has subbed out Walker at the 15:06, 16:15 and 17:04 marks of the first half.
“He’s been up and down with his conditioning,” Hoiberg said of Walker, who contracted COVID in January. “You don’t know exactly what it is, but he gets pretty winded out there within the first couple minutes."