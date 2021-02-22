These stats show the extent of Nebraska basketball's offensive struggles

Elite Big Ten defenses? The Huskers have had those. The 2014 NCAA tournament squad ranked second in defensive eFG% in Big Ten games. The 22-win 2018 team ranked second. Both offenses, however, ranked 10th. Four times — 2015, 2017, 2019 and this year — the Huskers’ offenses ranked 13th in eFG% for Big Ten games. Hoiberg’s first team ranked 12th.

That’s a decade of more bricks than swishes. Hoiberg is trying to fix that alongside another issue: Free throws.

Nebraska is making 59.7% of its free throws in league games. In total, the number is 62.4%, which ranks last in the Big Ten, last among all power-conference teams and 332nd nationally.

“We’ve shot more free throws than our (Big Ten) opponents this year and we’ve won one game,” Hoiberg said. “That’s incredible to me.”

One factor remains the shooting of NU’s posts, particularly Yvan Ouedraogo, who has made 18 of 46 from the line this season. The three posts combine to shoot 41.4% from the line. Removing their contribution would improve NU to 66.8% — which is still well below where Hoiberg wants it.