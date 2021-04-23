Thorir Thorbjarnarson turns pro, won't return for extra season at Nebraska

LINCOLN — After four seasons at Nebraska, Thorir Thorbjarnarson is turning pro.

Thorbjarnarson, who has returned to his home country of Iceland, started 43 three games over the last three seasons. He announced his decision Friday on social media.

Thorbjarnarson thanked Husker fans, coaches and teammates for their support.

"These past four years have gone by quickly," Thorbjarnarson wrote on Twitter. "We have had our ups and downs and through it all, the fans have stood by us and cheered us on no matter what. I'm very lucky to have landed at a place like Nebraska where I have felt at home from the moment I got here.”

He signed as a recruit under former coach Tim Miles and experienced the full spectrum of success and failure at NU.

He played sparingly as a true freshman for a 22-win team, became a steadying force as a sophomore on a 19-17 squad before Miles’ firing, and was a trusted piece of new coach Fred Hoiberg's program for the last two seasons, when Thorbjarnarson started 36 of 59 games.

He hit 33% of his 3-pointers over a four-year career and scored 444 career points at NU.