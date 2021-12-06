Though it seems like 'a little thimble' to Huskers, the rim is big enough to fit a basketball

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg climbed a ladder at Sunday’s practice and placed two basketballs into one rim.
The cylinder looks hard to fit right now for Hoiberg’s Huskers, who shot 14 of 59 from 3-point range in losses to North Carolina State and Indiana last week. One make hasn’t snowballed into others the way Hoiberg hoped. So Sunday he showed them two at once, reminding them how wide their target is when aiming their jumpers.
"Sometimes, (the rim) looks like a little thimble up there, which right now it does,” Hoiberg said. “But I put two balls, they both fit in the rim. That's a big hoop, and our guys need to understand that.”
The big hoop will be defended by big players when Nebraska hosts Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The average Wolverine stands just over 6-foot-6, which makes Michigan the fifth-tallest team in the Big Ten and the 31st-tallest in the country. The Wolverines’ starting front court will be the biggest Nebraska has played all season with 6-foot-8 forward Caleb Houstan, 6-foot-11 forward Moussa Diabate and 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson.
Freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, who will tangle with Michigan’s bigs down low, said the Huskers’ games against Indiana and N.C. State were “a lot” faster and more physical than their matchups against mid-major teams to close November. One early lesson he’s learned: Strike first.
“If I want to get a rebound, I’ve got to go hit somebody first, which hasn't always been the case” Breidenbach said. “So that's definitely an adjustment.”
Nebraska’s defensive game plan against Michigan might not require many tweaks though. Similar to Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan wants Dickinson to touch the ball on every possession. He averages 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
The Huskers defended Jackson-Davis better than any of IU’s previous opponents, holding the junior under 50% shooting for the first time all season. Hoiberg said “a lot” of the strategies NU employed to slow Jackson-Davis — including hard double teams and helping off perimeter players to deny entry passes — make sense against Dickinson too. But Dickinson has added an offensive wrinkle this season that Jackson-Davis lacks: a 3-point shot.
After shooting 0 for 4 from 3 as a freshman, Dickinson is 4 of 8 from deep through eight games of his sophomore season. He made all three he took in the Wolverines’ 72-58 win over San Diego State on Saturday.
“His shot looks really fluid and good,” Hoiberg said. “That's the one thing this year — you’ve really got to close him and make him put it on the floor if he's out on the perimeter.”
Nebraska is still waiting for its 3-point boom. Breidenbach said every Husker knows he can shoot, and Nebraska’s shooting slump is “bound to come full circle.” But Hoiberg thinks Nebraska lacks the confidence that comes with seeing shots swish through the net.
That’s why he climbed up the ladder and reminded them what it looks like.
“Guys have to have confidence to continue to step up and shoot with a swagger,” Hoiberg said.
Notes
» Bryce McGowens made two small mistakes during the second half against Indiana that demonstrated the slim margins for error in the Big Ten.
With 10:44 to play, McGowens — concerned about a cutting Miller Kopp — sagged a step too far toward the paint while the Huskers were playing a 2-3 zone defense. Parker Stewart, the Big Ten’s most efficient 3-point shooter, caught a pass from Rob Phinisee at the top of the arch. And while McGowens jumped to contest Stewart’s 3-pointer, he was standing too far from Stewart to impede the shooter’s vision. Swish.
Just under seven minutes later, McGowens lost Stewart while cutting around a screen from Derrick Walker. But as McGowens planted his left foot to prepare for an alley-oop, Kobe Webster threw a bullet that caught McGowens off guard. The freshman only needed one extra second to corral Webster’s pass, but that was all the time Jackson-Davis needed to help off his man and swat McGowens’ layup off the backboard.
Hoiberg said McGowens has played “phenomenal” and exceeded everybody’s expectations. But “it's gonna be a whole different battle now playing against Big Ten and high-major teams every night,” Hoiberg said.
» Freshman guard Quaran McPherson probably won’t play a game this season. Hoiberg said last week the Huskers plan to redshirt him.
But McPherson still spends little time sitting on the bench. He stands after every made basket and barks encouragement when the Huskers are playing in front of NU’s bench. And against N.C. State, when Hoiberg yelled at officials after Alonzo Verge drew contact on the final play of regulation, McPherson restrained his coach.
“Give Quaran McPherson a lot of credit,” Hoiberg said. “You see that kid everywhere out there trying to lead our team, a guy that hasn’t even stepped on the floor yet.”
» Breidenbach committed four more fouls in just 17 minutes against Indiana on Saturday. The freshman leads Nebraska in fouls per game (3.6) despite playing the ninth-most minutes (15.9 per game).
Hoiberg said last week he doesn't mind Breidenbach’s fouls because “all of Wilhelm’s fouls are effort.” Breidenbach prefers to spend less time in foul trouble though, and he believes eliminating unnecessary perimeter mistakes could help ease that burden.
“A lot of (my fouls) were outside the 3-point line, which are fouls that we never need,” Breidenbach said. “I think the rebounding ones, they are what they are, just kind of effort down there. But those ones on the outside, I‘ve got to stay aggressive while also being smart.”