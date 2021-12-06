Though it seems like 'a little thimble' to Huskers, the rim is big enough to fit a basketball

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg climbed a ladder at Sunday’s practice and placed two basketballs into one rim.

The cylinder looks hard to fit right now for Hoiberg’s Huskers, who shot 14 of 59 from 3-point range in losses to North Carolina State and Indiana last week. One make hasn’t snowballed into others the way Hoiberg hoped. So Sunday he showed them two at once, reminding them how wide their target is when aiming their jumpers.

"Sometimes, (the rim) looks like a little thimble up there, which right now it does,” Hoiberg said. “But I put two balls, they both fit in the rim. That's a big hoop, and our guys need to understand that.”

The big hoop will be defended by big players when Nebraska hosts Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The average Wolverine stands just over 6-foot-6, which makes Michigan the fifth-tallest team in the Big Ten and the 31st-tallest in the country. The Wolverines’ starting front court will be the biggest Nebraska has played all season with 6-foot-8 forward Caleb Houstan, 6-foot-11 forward Moussa Diabate and 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson.