Three-star guard Chase Clemmons decommits from Nebraska men's basketball

Point guard prospect Chase Clemmons has decommitted from Nebraska.

Clemmons, a three-star guard in the 2023 class, announced his decision Wednesday on social media.

"After thoughts and discussion with my family, I've decided to re-open my recruitment," Clemmons said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to search for a program that is the best for me and what God has in store for me."

The cousin of former Huskers Bryce and Trey McGowens, Clemmons originally committed to Nebraska in June. He said then that the McGowens brothers played a role in his decision.

Bryce raved to Clemmons about NU’s player development staff. Trey raved about the training staff. Clemmons said he “felt at home” when he visited campus last October.

Now he’s looking for a new home.

According to 247Sports.com, Clemmons held offers from Georgetown, Georgia, Houston, Xavier, Kennesaw State, Tennessee State, Middle Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech at the time of his commitment.